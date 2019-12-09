E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road causing traffic chaos

PUBLISHED: 19:41 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:56 09 December 2019

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A car has smashed through the central reservation at a busy Ipswich junction.

Suffolk police were called shortly before 7pm to reports a car had driven through the barrier and crossed on to the other side of West End Road near the junction with London Road.

They arrived to find a silver BMW X3 embedded in fencing, with a traffic light and a metal central reservation barrier destroyed.

An ambulance was on scene and paramedics were tending to a man near the car.

Officers have confirmed the BMW was the only vehicle involved and they are now waiting for Highways England to attend the scene to close a pedestrian crossing and remove the destroyed traffic light.

They confirmed that they will remain on scene until the work has been completed.

The police were directing traffic using hand signals and congestion was building around the area.

Yarmouth Road and London Road remain open, however West End Road is closed heading towards the junction.

Officers are advising driver to avoid the area if possible until the scene has been cleared.

