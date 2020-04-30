Man suffered heart problem before car crash in Ipswich, inquest hears

Stewart Moxham died aged 62 following a car crash on London Road. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man who died following a crash in Ipswich suffered an acute heart problem before his car swerved through a central barrier and into a fence, and inquest has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stewart Moxham died aged 62 following a car crash on London Road. Picture: ARCHANT Stewart Moxham died aged 62 following a car crash on London Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Stewart Moxham, 62, was inside his BMW when it crashed off London Road, coming to a halt after colliding with a fence on the opposite side of the road.

The police and ambulance service were called to the incident, However, Mr Moxham died at the scene following treatment.

An inquest into his death took place on Thursday, April 29 at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich.

The court heard that Mr Moxham, who was born in Torquay, Devon, was an “outwardly fit and healthy 62-year-old” who was driving along London Road when he suffered what was described as an “acute heart event”.

Stewart Moxham died aged 62 following a car crash on London Road. Picture: ARCHANT Stewart Moxham died aged 62 following a car crash on London Road. Picture: ARCHANT

It was said that his car collided with a fence on the opposite side of the road, near Integ Automotive before coming to a halt.

The inquest heard that paramedics attended the crash where Mr Moxham appeared ‘unstable’ and sadly later died at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Concluding the inquest, area coroner Jacqueline Devonish gave the medical cause of death haemopericardium secondary to traumatic aortic dissection.

She concluded that Mr Moxham died as the consequence of a road traffic collision.