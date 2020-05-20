Teenage girl accosted by man near Chantry Park
PUBLISHED: 12:52 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 20 May 2020
Archant
Police are searching for a man who accosted a teenage girl near Chantry Park, Ipswich.
At about 4.45pm on Saturday, May 16, the teenager was with her bike and crossing London Road when a man approached her and asked personal questions.
You may also want to watch:
The girl was able to cycle away and the man walked into Chantry Park.
The man is described as white, aged between 30 and 35 years old and spoke with a foreign accent.
He was wearing jogging trousers, a hooded top and flip-flops and was carrying a Tesco carrier bag.
Officers said inquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 37/26864/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.