Teenage girl accosted by man near Chantry Park

A teenage girl was accosted by a man in London Road, Ipswich, on the afternoon of May 16 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police are searching for a man who accosted a teenage girl near Chantry Park, Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At about 4.45pm on Saturday, May 16, the teenager was with her bike and crossing London Road when a man approached her and asked personal questions.

You may also want to watch:

The girl was able to cycle away and the man walked into Chantry Park.

The man is described as white, aged between 30 and 35 years old and spoke with a foreign accent.

He was wearing jogging trousers, a hooded top and flip-flops and was carrying a Tesco carrier bag.

Officers said inquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 37/26864/20.