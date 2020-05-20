E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Teenage girl accosted by man near Chantry Park

PUBLISHED: 12:52 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 20 May 2020

A teenage girl was accosted by a man in London Road, Ipswich, on the afternoon of May 16 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A teenage girl was accosted by a man in London Road, Ipswich, on the afternoon of May 16 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are searching for a man who accosted a teenage girl near Chantry Park, Ipswich.

At about 4.45pm on Saturday, May 16, the teenager was with her bike and crossing London Road when a man approached her and asked personal questions.

The girl was able to cycle away and the man walked into Chantry Park.

The man is described as white, aged between 30 and 35 years old and spoke with a foreign accent.

He was wearing jogging trousers, a hooded top and flip-flops and was carrying a Tesco carrier bag.

Officers said inquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 37/26864/20.

