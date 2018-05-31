E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Street left in the dark for more than a year

PUBLISHED: 07:30 09 March 2020

A concerned Ipswich resident has raised safety fears after a set of lights in London Road have remained broken for more than a year Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Safety concerns have been raised over the fact an Ipswich street has been left in the dark for more than a year.

At least five lights near the two petrol stations in London Road are currently not operating, despite being reported to Suffolk Highways.

The authority said it is aware of the issue, but said given the position of the lights, arranging repairs is complex.

Resident David Goodsell said he is concerned the lack of lighting in the area could cause accidents for both motorists and pedestrians.

Mr Goodsell said: "It is just so frustrating as they simply aren't getting repaired.

"I've lost count of the amount of times I've reported the problem, it is absolutely dreadful.

"I sometimes walk around and think to myself 'why doesn't it just get fixed?', it is so dangerous."

Of the county's 57,000 streetlights, 40,000 are turned off every night at 11.30pm to save money - although being a major road, lights on London Road should remain switched on throughout the night.

Suffolk County Council has a reporting tool online, which Mr Goodsell said has been used several times by he and his neighbours over the past year to no avail.

Mr Goodsell said he has lost faith in the prospect of the lights being fixed.

Mr Goodsell added: "It makes you feel very angry when you know things are being reported and expect things to happen but they don't."

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: "We are aware of some streetlights not working on London Road, Ipswich.

"Our teams are currently looking at getting these repaired, however due to this being a particularly busy road; complex and substantial traffic management is required. Works will need to happen during the night to limit disruption to road users."

