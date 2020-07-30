Man charged following incident at Ipswich flat

A man is due to appear in court this morning after two people were hurt at a flat in Ipswich.

Officers were called to reports of an altercation between two males at the flat in London Road at around 8.20pm last night (Tuesday July 28).

A 36-year-old man was found to have suffered a wound to the head, while a woman aged 31 had suffered an eye injury.

Officers later arrested a man in connection with the incident on suspicion of assault and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Colin Davey, 36, and of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with unlawful wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and with causing actual bodily harm.

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court.