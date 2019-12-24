Busy Ipswich road partially closed after car collides with lamp post

One lane of London Road heading out of Ipswich remains closed after an earlier accident saw a lamp post damaged.

The crash happened around 5.15pm, opposite Chantry Park.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were called to the scene alongside three fire engines from Princes Street and Ipswich East.

The fire service stood down after 20 minutes.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed no one suffered any injuries during the collision, but added the road remains closed for safety reasons.

She said: "There has been damage to a street light and we are awaiting repair from Ipswich Borough Council to arrive."