Disruption to trains after signalling fault

Delays and cancellations are expected to trains passing through the mainline this morning after a signalling fault emerged between Stratford and London Liverpool Street.

Train operator Greater Anglia said that fewer trains were able to run on the lines after signalling equipment used to monitor the presence of trains on the track failed.

"Rail engineers are working on the fault, and installing new equipment. Due to this we have lost a line into Liverpool Street. Meaning less trains are able to run over the remaining lines left," read a statement on the operators website.

A number of services have been cancelled already.

The 06:11 Southend Victoria to Liverpool Street has been cancelled.

The 07:03 Stowmarket to Liverpool Street has been cancelled.

The 07:20 Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled.

The 07:49 Chelmsford to Liverpool Street Has been cancelled.

The 08:09 Chelmsford to Liverpool Street Has been cancelled.

The 08:58 Witham to Liverpool Street has been cancelled.

Disruption is expected until 10am.