Disruption to trains after signalling fault

PUBLISHED: 06:59 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:00 11 July 2019

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Delays and cancellations are expected to trains passing through the mainline this morning after a signalling fault emerged between Stratford and London Liverpool Street.

Train operator Greater Anglia said that fewer trains were able to run on the lines after signalling equipment used to monitor the presence of trains on the track failed.

"Rail engineers are working on the fault, and installing new equipment. Due to this we have lost a line into Liverpool Street. Meaning less trains are able to run over the remaining lines left," read a statement on the operators website.

A number of services have been cancelled already.

The 06:11 Southend Victoria to Liverpool Street has been cancelled.

The 07:03 Stowmarket to Liverpool Street has been cancelled.

The 07:20 Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled.

The 07:49 Chelmsford to Liverpool Street Has been cancelled.

The 08:09 Chelmsford to Liverpool Street Has been cancelled.

The 08:58 Witham to Liverpool Street has been cancelled.

Disruption is expected until 10am.

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

Police probe attempted robbery of 11-year-old boy

Police are investigating the attempted robbery of an 11-year-old boy in Castle Hill Recreation Ground, near Congreve Road Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

WATCH: ‘Supercop’ Ali on why he had to walk away from job he loved

Ali Livingstone has left the police force after 18 years on the beat. Ali suffered a mental breakdown and now wants to encourage people to talk about their mental health Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Would-be bag snatcher arrested after victim flagged down police

The attempted robbery happened near the Inkerman pub in Norwich Road Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk loses more than 200 teachers as pupil numbers rise

The number of teachers in Suffolk is in decline, according to new figures from the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Disruption to trains after signalling fault

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

