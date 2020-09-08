E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
‘Long-barrelled gun’ seized as police investigate shooting of 15-year-old

PUBLISHED: 11:10 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 08 September 2020

A strong Suffolk police presence remains at the scene of the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A strong Suffolk police presence remains at the scene of the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A “long-barrelled gun” has been seized as part of the investigation into the shooting of a 15-year-old Kesgrave High School pupil.

A white police forensics tent is still present at the scene of the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA white police forensics tent is still present at the scene of the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police confirmed earlier today that they had recovered a weapon as part of their probe into the shooting of the Year 11 student at around 8.40am yesterday, while he was on his way to school.

A spokeswoman for the constabulary has now confirmed the type of weapon seized was a long-barrelled gun.

However, it is still unclear where the weapon was recovered.

MORE: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved in shooting

A police cordon remains in place around the scene of the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA police cordon remains in place around the scene of the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Officers remain on the scene in the Grange Farm area of Kesgrave, with two uniformed police stood outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place.

The road is still closed and a white police forensics tent can also still be seen, while at the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is a pre-fabricated police pod.

MORE: Police to increase patrols in Kesgrave following shooting of 15-year-old boy

Police have also stepped up patrols in the area in an attempt to ease parents’ fears following the shooting.

The Kesgrave shooting has shocked many in the community. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Kesgrave shooting has shocked many in the community. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The victim was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge at around 10am yesterday. Last night, police said he remained in a critical condition.

MORE: Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, yesterday.

The boy, from the Woodbridge area, remains in police custody for questioning.

MORE: Police confirm attempted murder arrest after boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave

Assistant chief constable Rob Jones said officers are treating the incident as an isolated attack.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 52067/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website.

