E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Orwell Bridge cleared after three vehicle crash closes lane

PUBLISHED: 18:32 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:25 29 October 2019

There are long delays on the Orwell Bridge after a crash. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

There are long delays on the Orwell Bridge after a crash. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

The Orwell Bridge has been cleared after a three vehicle crash caused long delays earlier this evening.

Police officers were first called to the scene at 5.30pm to reports of a broken down vehicle.

On arrival they found that there had actually been a three vehicle collision on the bridge blocking one lane of the westbound carriageway.

The vehicles have not been cleared and the road is completely open again.

There were long queues on both carriageways following the incident with tailbacks stretching to junction 55 at Copdock on the eastbound carriageway and back to junction 58 at Nacton on the westbound carriageways.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

‘I’m too scared to work’ – Ipswich retail security staff on facing ‘fearless’ shop thieves

Four security workers have spoken out about crime in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

‘I’m too scared to work’ – Ipswich retail security staff on facing ‘fearless’ shop thieves

Four security workers have spoken out about crime in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge cleared after three vehicle crash closes lane

There are long delays on the Orwell Bridge after a crash. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Labour blasts £25m for Ipswich as ‘just an election promise’

Ipswich Conservative candidate Tom Hunt met Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick in Arras Square - but there was no invitation to the borough council. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Scam website targets those wanting to study at fake Ipswich university

A photograph of the University of Suffolk on the Waterfront has been used on a fake website which has been online since April 2019, advertising for students to come to Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Four tree festivals to get you in the Christmas spirit

Elsie and Olivia Moores and Lexie and Taylor Owen enjoying the 2018 Sudbury Christmas Tree Festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look at the new mini golf course coming to Alton Water

Alton Water is bringing a brand new miniature golf course to Ipswich. Picture: ANGLIAN WATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists