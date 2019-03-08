Orwell Bridge cleared after three vehicle crash closes lane

There are long delays on the Orwell Bridge after a crash. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND Archant

The Orwell Bridge has been cleared after a three vehicle crash caused long delays earlier this evening.

Police officers were first called to the scene at 5.30pm to reports of a broken down vehicle.

On arrival they found that there had actually been a three vehicle collision on the bridge blocking one lane of the westbound carriageway.

The vehicles have not been cleared and the road is completely open again.

There were long queues on both carriageways following the incident with tailbacks stretching to junction 55 at Copdock on the eastbound carriageway and back to junction 58 at Nacton on the westbound carriageways.