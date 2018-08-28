Partly Cloudy

Long Melford to get its farmers’ market back in 2019

PUBLISHED: 10:01 11 December 2018

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events (left) is launching a new farmers' market in Long Melford Picture: Archant

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events (left) is launching a new farmers' market in Long Melford Picture: Archant

Archant

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events brings back Long Melford Farmers’ Market in 2019.

Bolstered by the energy and support of Justine Paul - the face behind award-winning Suffolk Market Events - a village in west Suffolk is to have a brand new farmers’ market for the first time in four years.

At the heart of the Wool Towns, Long Melford, like Lavenham, Bury St Edmunds, Hadleigh and Sudbury, will become a hub of foodie activity once a month as Justine brings her local knowledge and experience of running markets to the village.

Working with trusted Suffolk food, drink and craft producers, Justine says she’s delighted to announce the beginnings of Long Melford Farmers Market, which will take place on the second Saturday of every month in the village hall, beginning at 9.30am on February 9.

“There have been lots of enquiries and suggestions about re-starting a market in Long Melford,” Justine says. “There used to be a thriving farmers market here which was very well supported by local visitors and businesses. I look forward to reinvigorating this market and I am thrilled that many local residents are very happy about this too. Long Melford is the perfect home for a monthly farmers’ market and I am sure it will become a real success and bring lots of new visitors to this beautiful historic village.

“The new market will have a good mix of quality local producers including The New England Boar Company showcasing wonderful wild boar charcuterie as well as their very popular wild boar sausage rolls, St Botolph’s Brewery with locally crafted beers, and Wooster’s Bakery. Will’s bread is already a firm favourite at Bury St Edmunds and Hadleigh markets - and Sue Wooster (mother of Will) will be bringing beautiful plants from her nursery, Bellflower near Bury St Edmunds too. East Anglian cheeses will also be featured alongside local honey, Suffolk pork, beef and goat, a range of local vegetables and a small number of exquisite handmade, non-food stalls.”

If you are a local producer or maker who’d like to be involved, contact Suffolk Market Events.

Long Melford to get its farmers' market back in 2019

10:01 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events (left) is launching a new farmers' market in Long Melford Picture: Archant

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events brings back Long Melford Farmers’ Market in 2019.

