Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich chief executive puts in the miles on election day marathon

PUBLISHED: 16:20 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 23 May 2019

Ipswich Council chief executive Russell Williams walked to polling stations around the town. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Ipswich Council chief executive Russell Williams walked to polling stations around the town. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Archant

Ipswich council chief executive Russell Williams has completed an epic trek around town - visiting most of its polling stations on European election day.

Mr Williams, who is also acting returning officer at election time, decided to visit as many of the town's 73 polling stations on foot as he could - and by late afternoon he had made it to 40, covering almost 20 miles.

Election times are always busy for election staff, but European polls are slightly different. The votes are not counted immediately after the close of polls - they are verified on Friday morning but not counted until Sunday evening when the election results are declared at the regional centre in Chelmsford.

Mr Williams's marathon started with the opening of polls at 7am in the town centre before moving out to different parts of the town. The weather was good for his trek - but he said his dark suit was not ideal in the warm sunshine!

Most Read

Terror suspect: ‘I lived in four bed home in nicest part of Ipswich’

A suspected terrorist has claimed he lived in a four bed home in the nicest part of Ipswich under a government monitoring program Picture: MIKE PAGE

Ipswich’s Grinning Rat shut down after late-night drinking, fighting and drug-dealing

The Grinning Rat Picture: SAM DAWES

Former world’s fattest man Paul Mason is returning home

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason is returning home to the UK Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

Police supporting man after head injury in Ipswich

A man presented to Ipswich Hospital is thought to have come by his injuries in Upper Orwell Street, close to the Regent Theatre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich store slashes prices to clear stock on last day

Ohh Deer, in Ipswich's Thoroughfare, will close today. Photo: Archant.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Terror suspect: ‘I lived in four bed home in nicest part of Ipswich’

A suspected terrorist has claimed he lived in a four bed home in the nicest part of Ipswich under a government monitoring program Picture: MIKE PAGE

Ipswich’s Grinning Rat shut down after late-night drinking, fighting and drug-dealing

The Grinning Rat Picture: SAM DAWES

Former world’s fattest man Paul Mason is returning home

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason is returning home to the UK Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

Police supporting man after head injury in Ipswich

A man presented to Ipswich Hospital is thought to have come by his injuries in Upper Orwell Street, close to the Regent Theatre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich store slashes prices to clear stock on last day

Ohh Deer, in Ipswich's Thoroughfare, will close today. Photo: Archant.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Margot back in Ipswich Labour Party after common sense prevails

Margot Packwood is back in the Labour Party. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Don Topley: England World Cup squad looks good – but I fear there is one potential weak link

Jofra Archer (left) is in England's World Cup squad. Picture: PA SPORT

Ipswich Witches on top! But Lawson not surprised...’Not reaching play-offs would be a nightmare’

Richard Lawson and Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins converse in the pits during the Ipswich v Wolverhampton meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

What are your memories of Sainsbury’s in Ipswich?

Sainsburys on Upper Brook Street in Ipswich. Picture: Su Anderson

Teens demand action on climate catastrophe at Ipswich Cornhill

Climate change protesters on the Cornhill at the most recent climate strike. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists