Ipswich chief executive puts in the miles on election day marathon

Ipswich Council chief executive Russell Williams walked to polling stations around the town. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL Archant

Ipswich council chief executive Russell Williams has completed an epic trek around town - visiting most of its polling stations on European election day.

Mr Williams, who is also acting returning officer at election time, decided to visit as many of the town's 73 polling stations on foot as he could - and by late afternoon he had made it to 40, covering almost 20 miles.

Election times are always busy for election staff, but European polls are slightly different. The votes are not counted immediately after the close of polls - they are verified on Friday morning but not counted until Sunday evening when the election results are declared at the regional centre in Chelmsford.

Mr Williams's marathon started with the opening of polls at 7am in the town centre before moving out to different parts of the town. The weather was good for his trek - but he said his dark suit was not ideal in the warm sunshine!