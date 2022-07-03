Suffolk DJ 'couldn't believe' call to perform before Diana Ross

It was quite the Friday night for one Suffolk born DJ who was called up to be a support act for Diana Ross.

Frazer Robinson, co-founder and head of programming at Strawberries & Creem and The Cambridge Club Festivals, was asked to perform before the well-known American entertainer at her Longleat concert on Friday.

The 28-year-old, who is originally from Claydon, received the exciting phone call the morning of the show.

Frazer said: “I got a call at 11am and asked to step up. I couldn't actually believe it. It was a bit of a whirlwind experience, to be honest.

“Playing songs just before Diana Ross was something I definitely wanted to do. We ran a DJ set called Banger Hour that we usually play at the Cambridge Club every year. This is a kind of thing that everybody knows the words and everybody enjoy.”

Frazer had only a few hours to get from London, where he currently lives, to Longleat in Wiltshire.

The organiser of the Strawberries & Creem and The Cambridge Club Festival is very familiar with big stage performances, however, he describes performing before Diana Ross as very “intimidating”.

Frazer said: “The crowd was really welcoming and engaged with everything I was doing.

“It was not an easy gig, warming the audience up for Diana Ross, but the crowd made me feel really at home. Everyone at Longleat was really lovely.”

The DJ and Diana Ross were working together for a few months in the lead-up to the show.

Frazer has been a DJ for about eight years, taking part in numerous festivals and will be soon performing in Norwich and in Cambridge during the Strawberries & Creem Festival.

Diana Ross is known as one of the most famous recording artists and entertainers of all time with classic hits Chain Reaction, You Can't Hurry Love and I'm Coming Out.

Prior to the concert, the former Supremes singer was among the performers at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

Her set at the Longleat concert took place on Friday, July 1.

The attraction's outdoor concerts began on June 24 and have featured Ball and Boe, and Tears For Fears.