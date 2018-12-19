Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ports police could gain sweeping new ‘armoury of powers’, lawyer warns

19 December, 2018 - 09:27
The Port of Felixstowe. Picture: ADAM BOUGHEY

The Port of Felixstowe. Picture: ADAM BOUGHEY

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Police at ports such as Felixstowe and Harwich could be given a “bristling armoury of powers” to detain people for up to six hours in a bid to fight crime, a Suffolk lawyer has warned.

The Port of Felixstowe. Picture: Mike PageThe Port of Felixstowe. Picture: Mike Page

Baron David Anderson of Ipswich initially expressed fears over Schedule 3 of the Counter Terrorism and Border Security Bill, which he warned also gives officers the “power to download and retain the entire contents of laptops and mobile phones”.

According to the Home Office, the new bill is needed to “update, and close gaps in existing counter-terrorism legislation to ensure that it is fit for the digital age and reflect contemporary patterns of radicalisation”.

Schedule 3 of the act “allows an examining officer to stop, question, search and detain a person at a port or the border area for the purpose of determining whether the person appears to be a person who is, or has been, engaged in hostile activity”, the Home Office has said in a draft code of practice on the new law.

Lord Anderson - a leading barrister from Ipswich who was the UK’s Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation between 2011 and 2017 - said he had previously “expressed unease at the prospect of some 1,400 ports officers up and down the country being entrusted with these powers and the right to use them without any need for suspicion for the purpose of determining whether members of the travelling public appear to be engaged in activity that, while reprehensible, is perfectly lawful”.

However despite concerns over the powers of the bill, the crossbencher said he had since been given examples which showed the current laws governing port security are “inadequate”.

“I continue to believe that strong coercive powers of this nature should, as a matter of principle, be available only in the context of criminality and that the best way to address any deficit is by amendment or addition to our national security legislation,” he said during a debate on the Counter Terrorism and Border Security Bill in the House of Lords.

But until the inadequacy in the current law has been resolved, he said a “pragmatic case, I accept, has been advanced for extending the Schedule 3 power beyond serious crime”.

The Home Office has said the powers in Schedule 3 “must be used fairly and responsibly”.

Lord Anderson has also expressed concern at other parts of the bill, including an “unprecedented” new power to stop UK residents travelling to the most dangerous parts of the world.

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

‘Closing down sale’ signs seen at popular Ipswich fashion store

Peacocks, Carr Street on Sunday Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

Jamie Oliver’s favourite eating and drinking spots in Essex

Jamie Oliver's favourite places to eat and drink in Essex

20 Christmas markets to enjoy in Essex

Christmas Markets in Essex

18 charming places for afternoon tea in Essex

The best places for afternoon tea in Essex

Who’s the top 50 richest in Essex?

The Essex Rich List is sponsored by Clearwater Wealth Management

9 of the best woodland walks in Essex

Epping Forest (c) Stephen Rees, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Car ‘with smell of cannabis’ stopped by police

The car was stopped in Ipswich because traffic officers said it had a

£5.99 rooms at Ipswich hotel in Christmas sale

The new easyHotel in Ipswich is set to open in the third week of January. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Ports police could gain sweeping new ‘armoury of powers’, lawyer warns

The Port of Felixstowe. Picture: ADAM BOUGHEY

Key town centre road to be closed for emergency repairs

Find out how to avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup Picture: ALEX FAIRFUL

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists