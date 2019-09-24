True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED Tania Reed

A true crime show will revisit the disturbing case of an Ipswich teenager who became Britain's youngest female double murderer at the age of just 15.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Murdertown will examine crimes that took place in Ipswich in 2009 and 2010 Murdertown will examine crimes that took place in Ipswich in 2009 and 2010

Murdertown will focus on the brutal murder of Rosalyn Hunt by teenager Lorraine Thorpe, who then went on to kill her own father with adult accomplice, Paul Clarke, a decade ago.

The programme, fronted by Happy Valley actor Katherine Kelly, will also examine the crimes of a third defendant, John Grimwood, who was cleared of killing Rosalyn Hunt but went on to stab two women - Carrie Talbot and his girlfriend Allison Studd, who later died in hospital.

The 10-part series, which airs on Crime + Investigation, examines murders that rocked communities around the country.

Ipswich will be the focus for the fourth episode in the show's second series - from 9pm on Monday, October 7.

Former Detective Chief Inspector Rick Munns was the officer in charge of the murder investigation Picture: MURDERTOWN Former Detective Chief Inspector Rick Munns was the officer in charge of the murder investigation Picture: MURDERTOWN

It will examine elements of the street drinking community in which Lorraine Thorpe became acquainted with 41-year-old Paul Clarke - and to which John Grimwood also belonged.

You may also want to watch:

Thorpe and Clarke tortured 41-year-old Rosalyn Hunt over the course of four days before beating her to death in a Victoria Street flat.

The pair then punched, kicked, and smothered Desmond Thorpe with a cushion at an address in Limerick Close after he threatened to go to the police.

Murdertown will examine crimes that took place in Ipswich in 2009 and 2010 Murdertown will examine crimes that took place in Ipswich in 2009 and 2010

Both were convicted following a seven-week trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Thorpe was ordered to be detained for a minimum 14 years in September 2010, while Clarke was jailed for life and told he must serve a minimum of 27 years. He was found dead in a prison cell five years into his sentence.

Less than a year after John Grimwood was acquitted, the 28-year-old attacked Carrie Talbot outside the former Odeon cinema and fatally stabbed his girlfriend in a row over tobacco.

Grimwood was due to go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court but pleaded guilty to murder at a hearing in June 2011, having already admitted wounding Carrie Talbot with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Carrie Talbot was attacked by John Grimwood in Ipswich before he went on to murder his girlfriend Picture: MURDERTOWN Carrie Talbot was attacked by John Grimwood in Ipswich before he went on to murder his girlfriend Picture: MURDERTOWN

A spokesman for the show said: "As the storyteller, Katherine Kelly, takes the audience on a journey to the towns where the killings happened; helping the audience to piece together the events of these often untold stories."