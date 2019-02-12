Lorry and car collide on A14 near Felixstowe

The A14 near Felixstowe was blocked after a lorry and car collided. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

The A14 was partially blocked this morning following a collision between a lorry and a car at Trimley.

Police were called to the accident just after 8am to reports of a lorry and a car which had crashed between junctions 60 and 59.

The A14 heading westbound was partially blocked and emergency services attended the accident.

It is unknown whether there are any injuries at this time.

The road is now beginning to clear but traffic is still slow around the area and motorists are being advised to take alternate routes.