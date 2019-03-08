Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lane blocked after lorry crash on A12

PUBLISHED: 12:48 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 28 June 2019

The crash happened on the A12 between Martlesham and Foxhall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened on the A12 between Martlesham and Foxhall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A car has gone into the central reservation after colliding with a lorry on the A12.

Police were called shortly before 12.15pm with reports of a crash involving a car and a lorry on the busy Suffolk road, heading southbound between Martlesham and Foxhall.

The collision has blocked one lane and police have received reports of vehicles stopped on the carriageway.

The car has gone into the central reservation.

There are not believed to be any injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicles were being moved to the lay-by.

Most Read

Two women sexually assaulted on same Ipswich road in a week

Suffolk police believe to sexual assaults in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, are linked Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car crashes into Ipswich doctors surgery

A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits ‘upskirting’ women in Suffolk supermarket

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Two women sexually assaulted on same Ipswich road in a week

Suffolk police believe to sexual assaults in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, are linked Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car crashes into Ipswich doctors surgery

A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits ‘upskirting’ women in Suffolk supermarket

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Students praised at this year’s Suffolk New College awards ceremony

Steve Flory from the Hudson Group giving an engineering award to Paulo Coelho Picture: WARREN PAGE

Lane blocked after lorry crash on A12

The crash happened on the A12 between Martlesham and Foxhall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Heart-warming response to Ahmed story as Ipswich Town Football Club and fans pledge to support young Kenyan

Ahmed - real name Joseph Simiyu Muse Wabuge - pictured at his aunt's house in Kenya. Photo: Contributed

Ipswich store at risk as Bathstore sinks into administration

The future is uncertain for Ipswich’s Bathstore after the national retailer entered administration. Photo: Google.

Suffolk and Norfolk farmers cautiously optimistic as wheat and barley crops soak up good weather

Wheat crops are looking promising - so far Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists