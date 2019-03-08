Lane blocked after lorry crash on A12

The crash happened on the A12 between Martlesham and Foxhall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A car has gone into the central reservation after colliding with a lorry on the A12.

Police were called shortly before 12.15pm with reports of a crash involving a car and a lorry on the busy Suffolk road, heading southbound between Martlesham and Foxhall.

The collision has blocked one lane and police have received reports of vehicles stopped on the carriageway.

The car has gone into the central reservation.

There are not believed to be any injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicles were being moved to the lay-by.