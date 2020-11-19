Lorry involved in collision near Ipswich

The collision took place near the Wild Man pub in Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police are currently on the scene of a two vehicle collision in Sproughton.

Officers were called to the village shortly after 7am following a collision between a lorry and another vehicle.

The collision is understood to have happened near the Wild Man pub.

It is not clear at this time whether the other vehicle is a car or van.

No injuries have been reported at the scene.

Police remain at the scene.