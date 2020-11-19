E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Lorry involved in collision near Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 09:11 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:11 19 November 2020

The collision took place near the Wild Man pub in Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The collision took place near the Wild Man pub in Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police are currently on the scene of a two vehicle collision in Sproughton.

Officers were called to the village shortly after 7am following a collision between a lorry and another vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

The collision is understood to have happened near the Wild Man pub.

It is not clear at this time whether the other vehicle is a car or van.

No injuries have been reported at the scene.

Police remain at the scene.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Popular PE teacher and ‘devoted father’ died in cycle crash, inquest hears

Matthew Jack was a teacher at Claydon High school for nearly 20 years. Picture: JACK FAMILY

Bogus rebate scam warning to self-assessment taxpayers

Someone purporting to be from HMRC asking for personal or financial details, or offering a tax rebate, grant or refund, could be a scammer, warned Action Fraud Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Jackson believes his attributes can work anywhere across a front three

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson made his first start of the season in the recent 2-1 loss at Sunderland. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Total of 72 arrests as fishing boat containing Albanian migrants intercepted near Suffolk coast

Border Force cutters Searcher and Vigilant intercepted the vessel, a 30-metre fishing boat Picture: NCA

Lorry involved in collision near Ipswich

The collision took place near the Wild Man pub in Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS