Lorry involved in collision near Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 09:11 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:11 19 November 2020
Police are currently on the scene of a two vehicle collision in Sproughton.
Officers were called to the village shortly after 7am following a collision between a lorry and another vehicle.
The collision is understood to have happened near the Wild Man pub.
It is not clear at this time whether the other vehicle is a car or van.
No injuries have been reported at the scene.
Police remain at the scene.
