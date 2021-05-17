A14 reopens after lorry blocked lane at Copdock Interchange
Published: 9:01 AM May 17, 2021 Updated: 10:20 AM May 17, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
The A14 westbound has reopened after a lorry blocked a lane near the Copdock Interchange.
Police were called shortly before 2.40am on Monday, May 17 to the incident.
A slip road at Copdock was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle.
There was a one-lane closure in place, with traffic reportedly queuing back to the Orwell Bridge.
The lorry has been moved but mud on the road is still to be cleared up.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus