Published: 9:01 AM May 17, 2021 Updated: 10:20 AM May 17, 2021

A lorry blocked one lane of the A14 westbound - Credit: Google Maps

The A14 westbound has reopened after a lorry blocked a lane near the Copdock Interchange.

Police were called shortly before 2.40am on Monday, May 17 to the incident.

A slip road at Copdock was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle.

There was a one-lane closure in place, with traffic reportedly queuing back to the Orwell Bridge.

The lorry has been moved but mud on the road is still to be cleared up.



