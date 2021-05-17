News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
A14 reopens after lorry blocked lane at Copdock Interchange

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:01 AM May 17, 2021    Updated: 10:20 AM May 17, 2021
Delays were reported to the Orwell Bridge after a lorry blocked one lane of the A14 westbound

A lorry blocked one lane of the A14 westbound - Credit: Google Maps

The A14 westbound has reopened after a lorry blocked a lane near the Copdock Interchange. 

Police were called shortly before 2.40am on Monday, May 17 to the incident.

A slip road at Copdock was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle. 

There was a one-lane closure in place, with traffic reportedly queuing back to the Orwell Bridge.

The lorry has been moved but mud on the road is still to be cleared up. 


Ipswich News

