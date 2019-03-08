Broken down lorry at Copdock causes tailbacks to Orwell Bridge

A lorry has broken down on this offslip from the A14 to the Copdock roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A lorry has broken down on an A14 slip road causing long tailbacks in the evening traffic.

Suffolk Police received a call at 5.57pm to a report of a broken down lorry on the westbound carriageway.

The stranded HGV is on the slip road to the Copdock roundabout and police are on their way to the scene.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police confirmed that there are long tailbacks in the Wherstead area, stretching all the way to the Orwell Bridge.

Traffic is expected to build up during rush hour.