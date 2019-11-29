E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Crash between lorry and car causing congestion in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 08:55 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 29 November 2019

The junction where the collision happened on Friday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The junction where the collision happened on Friday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

An ambulance has been called to the scene of a crash between a lorry and a car at a busy junction leading into Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Constabulary said the crash happened at the roundabout outside St Augustine's Church just after 8am.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

The roads connecting to the roundabout are currently congested, which has not been helped by the earlier crash on Foxhall Road.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Subway set to return to town centre - four months after closure

A well-known brand is set to return to a Suffolk high street Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Subway set to return to town centre - four months after closure

A well-known brand is set to return to a Suffolk high street Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man dies suddenly at Ipswich home

Police were called to an address in the Foxhall Road area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crash between lorry and car causing congestion in Ipswich

The junction where the collision happened on Friday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Busy road heading into Ipswich partially blocked ahead of rush hour

Foxhall Road leading into Ipswich Picture: Google Maps

How have prices changed at the ‘super-budget’ easyHotel nearly a year on?

The easyHotel in Ipswich town centre has a huge Black Friday sale on this weekend for savvy travellers. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Official farmland fly-tipping figures on rise for East of England – but ‘most’ go unreported

A flytipping incident on a farm Picture: FMIB/SHUTTERSTOCK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists