Crash between lorry and car causing congestion in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 08:55 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 29 November 2019
An ambulance has been called to the scene of a crash between a lorry and a car at a busy junction leading into Ipswich.
Suffolk Constabulary said the crash happened at the roundabout outside St Augustine's Church just after 8am.
It is not known if there are any injuries.
The roads connecting to the roundabout are currently congested, which has not been helped by the earlier crash on Foxhall Road.
