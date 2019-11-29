Crash between lorry and car causing congestion in Ipswich

The junction where the collision happened on Friday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

An ambulance has been called to the scene of a crash between a lorry and a car at a busy junction leading into Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Constabulary said the crash happened at the roundabout outside St Augustine's Church just after 8am.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

The roads connecting to the roundabout are currently congested, which has not been helped by the earlier crash on Foxhall Road.