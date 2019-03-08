Road closed after lorry crash near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES GOOGLE IMAGES

Police, paramedics and firefighters are on the scene of a serious crash on the A1071 near Ipswich.

Officers were called at 1.10pm today with reports of a collision involving a lorry and a car on the A1071 at Burstall.

The road is currently closed in both directions between the Swan Hill roundabout and the junction with The Street.

Three fire pumps are in attendance, where crews are attempting to remove a person from one of the vehicles.

It is not yet clear if there have been any serious injuries.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come.