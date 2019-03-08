Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

One lane of the A14 is currently closed after a lorry crashed into the central reservation near Bucklesham this morning.

*UPDATE* #A14 J58 to J59 Current closure is A14 EASTBOUND but will potentially change to A14 WESTBOUND.This is likely to be around rush hour. This is due to central reservation barrier damage.https://t.co/HeiQZcieOi — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) 24 June 2019

The incident happened on the A14 eastbound at junction 58 (Seven Hills) around 4am and damage has been caused to the central reservation.

Lane two of the eastbound carriageway is currently closed, and lane two westbound is due to close around rush hour, according to Highways England.

The authority tweeted: "*UPDATE* A14 J58 to J59. Current closure is A14 Eastbound but will potentially change to A14 Westbound.This is likely to be around rush hour. This is due to central reservation barrier damage."