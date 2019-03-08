Sunshine and Showers

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

PUBLISHED: 06:49 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:49 24 June 2019

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

One lane of the A14 is currently closed after a lorry crashed into the central reservation near Bucklesham this morning.

The incident happened on the A14 eastbound at junction 58 (Seven Hills) around 4am and damage has been caused to the central reservation.

Lane two of the eastbound carriageway is currently closed, and lane two westbound is due to close around rush hour, according to Highways England.

The authority tweeted: "*UPDATE* A14 J58 to J59. Current closure is A14 Eastbound but will potentially change to A14 Westbound.This is likely to be around rush hour. This is due to central reservation barrier damage."

