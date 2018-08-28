Rain

Two lorries crash on A14 near Stowmarket

PUBLISHED: 08:31 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 25 January 2019

Police are on the scene of a crash on the A14 at Stowmarket Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are on the scene of a crash on the A14 at Stowmarket Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

A crash involving two lorries has closed one lane of the A14 at Stowmarket, causing traffic delays in the area.

Police were called at around 7.30am today, Friday, January 25, to reports of the crash on the eastbound carriageway close to junction 49 at Stowmarket.

A police spokesman said one of the lorries was in the carriageway although traffic was still able to get past on using the right hand lane.

She said: “We were called shortly after 7.30am following reports of a road traffic collision at junction 49, the junction with the A1308, on the A14 at Stowmarket.

“It involved two lorries, one of them is in the carriageway.

“One lane is blocked, traffic can get past using the right hand lane.”

She added there are no reports of any injuries and that a recovery vehicle was on its way to the scene.

Stay with us for updates.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

