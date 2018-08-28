Two lorries crash on A14 near Stowmarket

Police are on the scene of a crash on the A14 at Stowmarket Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

A crash involving two lorries has closed one lane of the A14 at Stowmarket, causing traffic delays in the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A14 (east) between Elmswell & Stowmarket 2 lorry RTC, lane 1 blocked. No injury. Expect delays #DriveSafe #PC1690 pic.twitter.com/Pw4AiZpUzQ — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 25, 2019

Police were called at around 7.30am today, Friday, January 25, to reports of the crash on the eastbound carriageway close to junction 49 at Stowmarket.

A police spokesman said one of the lorries was in the carriageway although traffic was still able to get past on using the right hand lane.

She said: “We were called shortly after 7.30am following reports of a road traffic collision at junction 49, the junction with the A1308, on the A14 at Stowmarket.

“It involved two lorries, one of them is in the carriageway.

“One lane is blocked, traffic can get past using the right hand lane.”

She added there are no reports of any injuries and that a recovery vehicle was on its way to the scene.

Stay with us for updates.