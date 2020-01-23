E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police at scene of lorry crash on Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 06:23 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 06:26 23 January 2020

A lorry has crashed on the Orwell Bridge Picture: ARCHANT

A lorry has crashed on the Orwell Bridge Picture: ARCHANT

A lorry has crashed into some cones on the Orwell Bridge this morning.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed they were called to the scene at 6am this morning to the crash, which happened on the eastbound carriageway.

You may also want to watch:

However, police have not closed the road while the vehicle is being recovered and traffic is able to pass.

The conditions of the driver is not currently known at this time.

A jack-knifed lorry has already closed the A14 near the Orwell Bridge this week, leading to traffic chaos in Ipswich on Tuesday morning.

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Revealed: Highways England’s long-awaited plans to avoid Orwell Bridge wind closure chaos

Highways England has outlined the next steps in solving Ipswich's Orwell Bridge wind closure problems Picture: ARCHANT

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Revealed: Highways England’s long-awaited plans to avoid Orwell Bridge wind closure chaos

Highways England has outlined the next steps in solving Ipswich's Orwell Bridge wind closure problems Picture: ARCHANT

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Fire crews called to blaze at factory

Fire engines rush to the blaze at the factory Picture: ARCHANT

Police at scene of lorry crash on Orwell Bridge

A lorry has crashed on the Orwell Bridge Picture: ARCHANT

New council flats on the way with conversion of Ipswich BT offices

Richard Jackson from IBA, Colin Kreidwolf, Thomas Higgins from Savills. Picture: JADE FROUD/IPSWICH COUNCIL

Which 10 Ipswich streets are the most expensive places to buy a home?

Purdis Farm Lane had the highest average property prices in an estate agent's survey. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

SIL preview: Can Ransomes or Sporting 87 cause big cup shock?

SIL preview
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists