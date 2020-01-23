Police at scene of lorry crash on Orwell Bridge

A lorry has crashed on the Orwell Bridge Picture: ARCHANT

A lorry has crashed into some cones on the Orwell Bridge this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed they were called to the scene at 6am this morning to the crash, which happened on the eastbound carriageway.

You may also want to watch:

However, police have not closed the road while the vehicle is being recovered and traffic is able to pass.

The conditions of the driver is not currently known at this time.

A jack-knifed lorry has already closed the A14 near the Orwell Bridge this week, leading to traffic chaos in Ipswich on Tuesday morning.