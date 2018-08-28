Heavy Showers

Man ejected from court for protesting driving offence sentence

PUBLISHED: 14:54 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:54 29 November 2018

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man was ejected from court for protesting the sentence handed to his lorry driver son-in-law for creating a false record of rest stops.

William Hankin must pay £1,035 in fines and costs for making a false record on his HGV’s tachograph, which measures driver activity.

He admitted the offence to Ipswich magistrates after a vehicle check at Elmswell on May 11 revealed he removed a driver’s card from the device in traffic and exceeded the four-and-a-half hour limit by 29 minutes without rest.

Hankin, 46, of Collingwood Road, in Rainham, had been trying to get home to respond to a family crisis but was stuck in traffic and could find nowhere to pull over.

Magistrates said they had taken into account his guilty plea and mitigation.

When denied a request to comment, his father-in-law protested from the public gallery, before being told to leave, only to return and make further protestations, leading to his ejection from the building.

Orwell Bridge reopens amid A14 and A12 traffic chaos

51 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The eastbound carriageway of the A14 over the Orwell Bridge has now been re-opened Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Orwell Bridge was re-opened in both directions just before 3pm amid huge tailbacks.

An outreach bus for the homeless, which has been one man’s dream for 27 years, will soon be based in Ipswich town centre

8 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Ian Walters, who manages Ipswich soup kitchen, who is behind the Outreach Bus project

Homeless and vulnerable people in Ipswich town centre will soon be able to access the help they need through a new outreach bus, which is being funded partly by a new charity shop.

Teenager cleared of role in McDonald’s stabbing incident faces sentence for having knife

14:28 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man cleared by a jury of wounding a 16-year-old boy in a stabbing incident in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s will be sentenced next month for carrying a knife.

Ed Sheeran fans could receive a refund for Viagogo tickets

13:50 Megan Aldous
Good news for Ed Sheeran fans as Viagogo must refund those who were forced to surrender tickets bought through the reselling site Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

Ticket re-seller Viagogo could be forced to pay back millions of pounds to Ed Sheeran fans and other customers who bought tickets through them but were then turned away from gigs.

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closure causes severe traffic delays across Ipswich

12:45 Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge closure is causing widespread traffic issues Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic on key routes into Ipswich is travelling at just 5mph as cars and lorries are diverted from the A14 through the town.

Three cats poisoned by anti-freeze in Great Blakenham

12:29 Dominic Moffitt
The incident occurred on Stowmarket Road in Great Blakenham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Portuguese Siamese cats and a ginger Tabby have died after a suspected poisoning, and police are appealing for witnesses.

Delays expected as large boat transported across Norfolk and Suffolk

12:14 Dominic Moffitt
The boat will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ABP

Motorists have been advised to expect traffics delays in early December as police escort the transportation of a large boat through Suffolk.

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

07:05 Dominic Moffitt
Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

An explosion and subsequent fire at a property in Ipswich is being treated as suspicious, it has been revealed.

Why does the Orwell Bridge have to close in high winds?

11:32 Dominic Moffitt
What causes the Orwell Bridge to close? Picture: MARK NUNN

Over the last five years there have been 12 major closures on the Orwell Bridge as a result of weather disruption - here we look more at the impact this has.

Video Protesters demonstrate against proposals for new business park

10:33 Adam Howlett
Scores of protesters wave their placards in demonstration against plans for a new business park near Trimley St Martin Picture: REBECCA ATHERSTONE

Scores of demonstrators took to the streets in Felixstowe yesterday to protest a proposal to transform 300 acres of nearby farmland into a business park.

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closed as high winds expected until 2pm

The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closure causes severe traffic delays across Ipswich

The Orwell Bridge closure is causing widespread traffic issues Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video Orwell Bridge to close at 10am

The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich town centre "stabbed in back" as council's development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER
