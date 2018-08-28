Man ejected from court for protesting driving offence sentence

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man was ejected from court for protesting the sentence handed to his lorry driver son-in-law for creating a false record of rest stops.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

William Hankin must pay £1,035 in fines and costs for making a false record on his HGV’s tachograph, which measures driver activity.

He admitted the offence to Ipswich magistrates after a vehicle check at Elmswell on May 11 revealed he removed a driver’s card from the device in traffic and exceeded the four-and-a-half hour limit by 29 minutes without rest.

Hankin, 46, of Collingwood Road, in Rainham, had been trying to get home to respond to a family crisis but was stuck in traffic and could find nowhere to pull over.

Magistrates said they had taken into account his guilty plea and mitigation.

When denied a request to comment, his father-in-law protested from the public gallery, before being told to leave, only to return and make further protestations, leading to his ejection from the building.