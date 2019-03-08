Partly Cloudy

Lorry driver who "shut Ipswich down" for nine hours is banned from driving for six months

PUBLISHED: 17:16 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 02 August 2019

The lorry fully obstructed both lanes of the road. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

A lorry driver has been banned from the road for six months following a crash on near the Orwell Bridge that "shut Ipswich down" for nine hours.

Paul Kane, 61, of Borrowdale, Birtley, County Durham, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention via post and was sentenced in his absence at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 2.

Kane was driving a Volvo articulated lorry on the A14, near the Orwell truck stop in Nacton, when he lost control while approaching a junction.

It caused the vehicle to overturn, blocking both lanes of the A14.

Kane suffered three cracked ribs and internal bruising as a result of the crash.

Police were called to the scene at around 12.35pm on December 5 last year.

The crash caused huge traffic disruption in Ipswich.

The Orwell Bridge was temporarily closed to allow officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) could allow cars stuck on the bridge to get by.

The court heard the road was closed for nine hours while emergency services and highways teams cleared the scene.

Sentencing Kane, presiding magistrate David Stevens, said: "He shut Ipswich down basically.

"For the offence of driving without due care and attention and causing the problems on the Orwell Bridge on December 5 we are putting nine points on your licence.

"You are also disqualified from driving for six months."

Kane was also fined £150, made to pay court costs of £100 and a £30 victim surcharge.

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

