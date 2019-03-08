Lorry driver who "shut Ipswich down" for nine hours is banned from driving for six months
A lorry driver has been banned from the road for six months following a crash on near the Orwell Bridge that "shut Ipswich down" for nine hours.
Paul Kane, 61, of Borrowdale, Birtley, County Durham, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention via post and was sentenced in his absence at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 2.
Kane was driving a Volvo articulated lorry on the A14, near the Orwell truck stop in Nacton, when he lost control while approaching a junction.
It caused the vehicle to overturn, blocking both lanes of the A14.
Kane suffered three cracked ribs and internal bruising as a result of the crash.
Police were called to the scene at around 12.35pm on December 5 last year.
The crash caused huge traffic disruption in Ipswich.
The Orwell Bridge was temporarily closed to allow officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) could allow cars stuck on the bridge to get by.
The court heard the road was closed for nine hours while emergency services and highways teams cleared the scene.
Sentencing Kane, presiding magistrate David Stevens, said: "He shut Ipswich down basically.
"For the offence of driving without due care and attention and causing the problems on the Orwell Bridge on December 5 we are putting nine points on your licence.
"You are also disqualified from driving for six months."
Kane was also fined £150, made to pay court costs of £100 and a £30 victim surcharge.
