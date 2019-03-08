Thunderstorms

Breaking

WATCH: Chaos at Copdock as overturned lorry hangs off side of bridge

PUBLISHED: 17:31 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:57 07 June 2019

Police have closed the road as they deal with the overturned lorry at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

Police have closed the road as they deal with the overturned lorry at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

Archant

Traffic is at a standstill around the Copdock interchange after an accident left a lorry hanging off a bridge over the A14.

The lorry was travelling on the Copdock roundabout on the outskirts of Ipswich, heading into the town.

An overturned lorry on the A14 is causing traffic chaos. Pictures: TOM CROSSAn overturned lorry on the A14 is causing traffic chaos. Pictures: TOM CROSS

Footage at the scene appears to show the lorry overturned, and partially overhanging the carriageway below.

Chris Punton's partner took this photo of the lorry hanging over the A14 at Copdock as he was driving. Picture: CHRIS PUNTONChris Punton's partner took this photo of the lorry hanging over the A14 at Copdock as he was driving. Picture: CHRIS PUNTON

It is expected the junction will be severely disrupted until around 9pm.

A lorry has overturned on the bridge at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIERA lorry has overturned on the bridge at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

It is a busy evening in the area, as thousands of fans head to Ipswich town centre for the Rod Stewart concert at Portman Road.

Eyewitnesses have reported having to rush under the bridge as police attempt to close the road and redirect traffic.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A lorry has overturned on the Copdock roundabout.

"Part of the lorry is hanging over the bridge onto the carriageway, prompting safety fears. "Officers are en-route to the scene to close the road and keep drivers safe."

Traffic is currently building across Ipswich as fans head to Rod Stewart's concert at Portman Road.

Motorist Chris Punton said: "My partner Sam was the one that noticed it first, it was weird to see as we were trying to figure out how it happened.

"As we got closer we noticed the firefighters looking and talking about how they were going to rescue the driver who was still in there."

Passenger Roxy Louise Sier added: "The lorry is hanging over the edge precariously. Fire brigade, police and ambulance service are all at the scene.

"Firefighters retrieved the driver of the lorry through the drivers side window, who appears to be unharmed."

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here's what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Police investigate 'unexplained death' in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here's what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Police investigate 'unexplained death' in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Chaos at Copdock as overturned lorry hangs off side of bridge

Police have closed the road as they deal with the overturned lorry at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

Broomhill restoration set to start next year – could it be open early in 2021?

New architect's impression of the proposed Broomhill restoration. Picture: KLH Architects

FA Cup dates for 2019/20 revealed... with Ipswich entering in round one for first time since 1957

File photo dated 07-04-2019 of General view of the FA Cup trophy

Hundreds of thousands show support to Ed Sheeran ahead of Ipswich exhibition

Christchurch Mansion will be hosting 'Made in Suffolk', an exhibition about Ed Sheeran. L-R Emma Roodhouse, Henry and Barry Chevallier-Guild, Cllr Carol Jones, Mayor Jane Riley, James Steward, Brad Jones, Jane Wadman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A-Z of Ipswich Town - I is for Ipswich!

A-Z of Ipswich Town - I is for Ipswich. Picture: STEVE WALLER
