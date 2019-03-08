Breaking

WATCH: Chaos at Copdock as overturned lorry hangs off side of bridge

Police have closed the road as they deal with the overturned lorry at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER Archant

Traffic is at a standstill around the Copdock interchange after an accident left a lorry hanging off a bridge over the A14.

The lorry was travelling on the Copdock roundabout on the outskirts of Ipswich, heading into the town.

An overturned lorry on the A14 is causing traffic chaos. Pictures: TOM CROSS An overturned lorry on the A14 is causing traffic chaos. Pictures: TOM CROSS

Footage at the scene appears to show the lorry overturned, and partially overhanging the carriageway below.

Chris Punton's partner took this photo of the lorry hanging over the A14 at Copdock as he was driving. Picture: CHRIS PUNTON Chris Punton's partner took this photo of the lorry hanging over the A14 at Copdock as he was driving. Picture: CHRIS PUNTON

It is expected the junction will be severely disrupted until around 9pm.

A lorry has overturned on the bridge at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER A lorry has overturned on the bridge at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

It is a busy evening in the area, as thousands of fans head to Ipswich town centre for the Rod Stewart concert at Portman Road.

Eyewitnesses have reported having to rush under the bridge as police attempt to close the road and redirect traffic.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A lorry has overturned on the Copdock roundabout.

"Part of the lorry is hanging over the bridge onto the carriageway, prompting safety fears. "Officers are en-route to the scene to close the road and keep drivers safe."

Traffic is currently building across Ipswich as fans head to Rod Stewart's concert at Portman Road.

Motorist Chris Punton said: "My partner Sam was the one that noticed it first, it was weird to see as we were trying to figure out how it happened.

"As we got closer we noticed the firefighters looking and talking about how they were going to rescue the driver who was still in there."

Passenger Roxy Louise Sier added: "The lorry is hanging over the edge precariously. Fire brigade, police and ambulance service are all at the scene.

"Firefighters retrieved the driver of the lorry through the drivers side window, who appears to be unharmed."