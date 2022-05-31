WATCH: Lorry stuck on back wheels while carrying out roadworks near Ipswich

Video

The cab of a lorry was suspended in the air - Credit: Tony Sheeley

The cab of a lorry was suspended in the air while it was working on roadworks near Ipswich.

The lorry, which was stuck, was dropping off its load on the northbound carriageway of Old London Road at Copdock this afternoon.

The carriageway is currently closed while Anglia Water carries out emergency roadworks near the Suffolk Heritage Antique Shop.

Tony Sheeley, who spotted the lorry, said the cab was lowered down about 10 minutes later.