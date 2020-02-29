E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: Fans go wild for Love Island stars at Ipswich restaurant

PUBLISHED: 17:41 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 29 February 2020

Connagh Howard and Connor Durman from Love Island at German Doner Kebab's birthday party in Ipswich. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Connagh Howard and Connor Durman from Love Island at German Doner Kebab's birthday party in Ipswich. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

ELLA WILKINSON

German Doner Kebab welcomed two Islanders fresh from sunny Cape Town for an afternoon of free food and selfies - in order to celebrate the Ipswich restaurant's birthday.

The GDK staff at the birthday event in Ipswich featuring Connagh Howard and Connor Durman from Love Island. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONThe GDK staff at the birthday event in Ipswich featuring Connagh Howard and Connor Durman from Love Island. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Love Island stars Connor Durman, also known as 'Connor OG', and Connagh Howard, known by fans as 'Connagh with a G', posed for photos with fans at the Ipswich kebab shop in Westgate Street today.

Speaking to the Ipswich Star, the first ever cast members of the winter Love Island series said they were "buzzing" to be in the town.

Connor, who owns a coffee bean company and spent weeks coupled up with Sophie Piper the sister of Rochelle Humes, said: "It's so nice to have all this support and I'm just enjoying it really.

While Connagh, who also tried to win the heart of Islander Sophie, added: "It's mad as we are just normal boys, I'm shocked at how many people are here.

Connagh Howard and Connor Durman from Love Island at German Doner Kebab's birthday party. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONConnagh Howard and Connor Durman from Love Island at German Doner Kebab's birthday party. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

"It's also really exciting and everyone's been super friendly. You never know what your receptions going to be when you come out but it's been really good."

The boys met hundreds of fans who had been queuing up for hours to get a glimpse of them at the Ipswich store - as well as taking some time out to dig into German Doner Kebab's (GDK) famous food.

Connor, from Worthing, said his favourite kebab was a chicken shish, while welsh model and fitness fanatic Connagh prefers a beef option.

Speaking of their newfound fame and how they are coping with the negative side of social media, Connor said "you can't look into it too much".

Connagh Howard and Connor Durman from Love Island at German Doner Kebab in Ipswich today. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONConnagh Howard and Connor Durman from Love Island at German Doner Kebab in Ipswich today. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

"As long as you're enjoying it that's the main thing," said the 25-year-old.

While Connagh, aged 28, said: "At the end of the day it's just a platform and you choose what to put on there. People have to remember you only see parts of someone's life on there."

Both said the fans in Ipswich were incredible and they "couldn't believe" how many people had turned out to see them.

Connagh entered the villa on day five alongside Finn - the series winner - but sadly only lasted eight days before being dumped from the island after failing to 'couple up'.

Connagh Howard at German Doner Kebab in Ipswich. Picture: ELLA WILKINSONConnagh Howard at German Doner Kebab in Ipswich. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Meanwhile, Connor was in the villa from day one and lasted just over two weeks, being dumped on day 15 after islanders chose to save his partner Sophie Piper from elimination instead of him.

Also causing a stir on the day was the Bumble Bee Robot from Transformers, who also posed for his very own picture with the TV stars.

The GDK branch in Ipswich is no stranger to famous faces, as fellow reality TV star Joey Essex opened the restaurant in 2018.

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

