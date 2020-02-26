E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Meet Love Island stars at Ipswich restaurant this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:41 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 26 February 2020

Conner Durman and Connagh Howard will be attending the GDK restaurant on Saturday February 29. Picture: OCEANIC MEDIA

Conner Durman and Connagh Howard will be attending the GDK restaurant on Saturday February 29. Picture: OCEANIC MEDIA

A chain restaurant in Ipswich is celebrating its birthday - by handing out free kebabs and the opportunity to meet two stars from the most recent season of Love Island.

Joey Essex at the opening of the German Doner Kebab shop in Ipswich in 2018. Picture: RUSSELL COOKJoey Essex at the opening of the German Doner Kebab shop in Ipswich in 2018. Picture: RUSSELL COOK

German Doner Kebab in Westgate Street is hosting the celebration on Saturday, February 29 from 1pm until 3pm.

Fans will be able to meet Connagh Howard, a model, and Conner Durman, a coffee entrepreneur - both stars of the 2020 series of Love Island which was filmed in South Africa.

The finale aired on Sunday February 23 and crowned winners Finn Tapp and Paige Turley, who decided to share the prize money of £50,000.

German Doner Kebab Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANTGerman Doner Kebab Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Connagh entered the villa on day five alongside Finn but sadly only lasted eight days before being dumped from the island after failing to 'couple up'.

Meanwhile Conner was in the villa from day one and lasted just over two weeks, being dumped on day 15 after islanders chose to save his partner Sophie Piper from elimination instead of him.

Free doner kebabs will be handed out by the stars to celebrate the occasion and fans will be able to chat and take selfies with them.

GDK has seen its fair share of reality TV celebrities - The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex opened the restaurant in 2018.

