Find out which Love Island stars are coming to Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 11:49 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 05 August 2019

Find out which Love Island stars are heading to Ipswich this summer Picture: ITV2

Find out which Love Island stars are heading to Ipswich this summer Picture: ITV2

If you are missing your nightly Love Island fix, you will be able to meet two of the male stars from the hit ITV2 show in Ipswich this summer.

Gym owner Anton is one of the stars that will be coming to Ipswich very soon Picture: ITV 2Gym owner Anton is one of the stars that will be coming to Ipswich very soon Picture: ITV 2

Boxer Tommy Fury and Scottish gym owner Anton Danyluk will be heading to Ipswich to meet fans at two of the town's busy nightspots.

First up is Anton, who will be heading to Unit 17 this Thursday, August 8.

The event at the Cardinal Park nightclub will run from 10pm on Thursday until 4am on Friday morning - tickets are available here.

Less than a month after Anton's visit Tommy Fury will be meeting fans at the Sin Bar in Ipswich town centre on Saturday, September 7.

Tommy, who is the younger brother of heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, coupled up with Molly-May Hague for the majority of his time in the Love Island Villa.

Anton will be visiting Unit 17 at Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: ITV 2Anton will be visiting Unit 17 at Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: ITV 2

More information about Tommy Fury's visit to Sin can be found on their Facebook page.

Molly-Mae will also be heading to Suffolk soon, she is scheduled to appear at Sudbury's Infinity nightclub this weekend.

Read more: Love Island star Molly-Mae at Sudbury club



Last month Unit 17 announced that fireman Michael Griffiths, who also appeared in the 2019 series of Love Island, will be making an appearance at their club.

More here: Love Island star heading to Ipswich

Boxer Tommy Fury coupled up with Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island Picture: ITV 2Boxer Tommy Fury coupled up with Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island Picture: ITV 2

The Sin Bar in Ipswich are hotly anticipating Tommy's visit in September Picture: ITV 2The Sin Bar in Ipswich are hotly anticipating Tommy's visit in September Picture: ITV 2

