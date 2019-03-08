Find out which Love Island stars are coming to Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 11:49 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 05 August 2019
Archant
If you are missing your nightly Love Island fix, you will be able to meet two of the male stars from the hit ITV2 show in Ipswich this summer.
Boxer Tommy Fury and Scottish gym owner Anton Danyluk will be heading to Ipswich to meet fans at two of the town's busy nightspots.
First up is Anton, who will be heading to Unit 17 this Thursday, August 8.
The event at the Cardinal Park nightclub will run from 10pm on Thursday until 4am on Friday morning - tickets are available here.
Less than a month after Anton's visit Tommy Fury will be meeting fans at the Sin Bar in Ipswich town centre on Saturday, September 7.
Tommy, who is the younger brother of heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, coupled up with Molly-May Hague for the majority of his time in the Love Island Villa.
More information about Tommy Fury's visit to Sin can be found on their Facebook page.
Molly-Mae will also be heading to Suffolk soon, she is scheduled to appear at Sudbury's Infinity nightclub this weekend.
Last month Unit 17 announced that fireman Michael Griffiths, who also appeared in the 2019 series of Love Island, will be making an appearance at their club.
