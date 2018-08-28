Heavy Showers

5,000 back ‘Love Minsmere’ campaign in wake of Sizewell C fears – including Chris Packham

PUBLISHED: 05:34 27 January 2019

A CGI view of how Sizewell C could look Picture: EDF ENERGY

A CGI view of how Sizewell C could look Picture: EDF ENERGY

A campaign raising concerns over impact of the new Sizewell C development on the world-famous Minsmere nature reserve has now gained 5,000 supporters - including TV presenter, Chris Packham.

The RSPB’s ‘Love Minsmere’ campaign was set up in a bid to protect the reserve from any potential damage from the nuclear power station plans.

It urges EDF Energy to make a public statement to reassure the community that Minsmere will be protected from any harm that the development of Sizewell C could cause.

The plan is for a new nuclear power station at Sizewell to be located to the north of the existing Sizewell B site, near Leiston.

Supporters of the Love Minsmere campaign fear it could pose a “huge threat” to the reserve, which neighbours the new site.

RSPB Minsmere. Picture: SIMON PARKERRSPB Minsmere. Picture: SIMON PARKER

They say it could upset the reserve’s delicate balance, affecting water levels in Minsmere’s ditches, and impacting its rare wetland wildlife including bitterns, otters and ducks. Noise and light pollution are also a concern during construction - with marsh harriers and wading birds very sensitive to this, according to the RSPB.

The campaign, which hit 5,000 supporters over the weekend, encourages people to write to EDF to voice their concerns. It has been strengthened by a call to arms by BBC wildlife presenter Chris Packham who posted a video on social media in support of the campaign.

In the video, he calls for EDF to ‘Love Minsmere’ asking them to make sure that the nature reserve is not put at risk by the new power station.

He said: “I’ve been going there [Minsmere] since I was a teenager. It’s a really important place. It’s got breeding marshes, it’s got otters, it’s got avocets. In fact, it was instrumental in saving those species from extinction in the UK.

“It’s a fantastic place. But, I am afraid to say that it is at risk. EDF are planning to build a new nuclear power plant right next door.”

EDF says it has been consulting with the likes of the RSPB and Natural England, and feedback will be taken into consideration before final plans are published.

