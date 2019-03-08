Video

Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio shows support to anti-knife crime following death of owner's brother

Paul Stansby with his family and team at Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

An Ipswich tattoo studio has been inundated with customers eager to show their support to tackling knife crime following the death of Dean Stansby.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio in St Margaret's Street, Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio in St Margaret's Street, Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Paul Stansby, co-owner of Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio, was hard at work with his team of five on Monday, September 2, tattooing crosses for £13 in memory of his brother Dean.

Dean, who would have been 44 on the day, was fatally stabbed in Ancaster Road in February 2017.

Together with business partner Jamie Hart, Paul set up the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation to spread the anti-knife message across the county, with the cross an integral part of its logo with the message "We don't have nine lives".

Mr Stansby said: "The logo has been close to my heart - it has a lot of meaning behind it, a kiss to those we have lost along the way like my brother.

People came from as far as Derbyshire to show their support to the Stansby family in Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE People came from as far as Derbyshire to show their support to the Stansby family in Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

"It is an emotional thing still and I want to share that with everyone else - I try and put in as much passion as I can and that's why the charity has been so successful so far.

"The fact people are coming down today and having the logo tattooed on them to represent anti-knife crime is absolutely massive for us as a family and a community.

"Being able to share his legacy with everyone else who is willing to put the cross on their skin permanently is overwhelming to say the least."

Both Paul and Jamie have been out talking to local children in schools and scout groups trying to spread the message against carrying knives, while the studio also opened its doors last year to tattoo semi colons for mental health awareness.

Paul Stansby and Jamie Hart set up the "Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation" following Dean Stansby's death . PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Paul Stansby and Jamie Hart set up the "Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation" following Dean Stansby's death . PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

As well as highlighting the murder of his brother, Paul used the example of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, who was fatally stabbed in the same year, to say knife crime is a growing issue in Ipswich.

He added: "You're not just losing a shoe or a bike, it is a life.

"To have one my brother's age is bad enough, he has five kids, a grandchild and had another on the way who never got to meet his grandad.

"They won't ever see their grandad or know who is without seeing a picture and that's the harsh reality of it.

Dean Stansby Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Dean Stansby Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

"The fact that Tavis never got a chance to start his life either and have children, from both spectrums old and young - the legacy stops with Tavis not being able to continue his legacy with children.

"It has been overwhelming and I keep using that word because it truly is. When you're here you never think you make an impact on people's lives, it's not until you lose someone you realise they actually made such a massive impact."