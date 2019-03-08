E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio shows support to anti-knife crime following death of owner's brother

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 September 2019

Paul Stansby with his family and team at Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Paul Stansby with his family and team at Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

An Ipswich tattoo studio has been inundated with customers eager to show their support to tackling knife crime following the death of Dean Stansby.

Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio in St Margaret's Street, Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGELucky 13 Tattoo Studio in St Margaret's Street, Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Paul Stansby, co-owner of Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio, was hard at work with his team of five on Monday, September 2, tattooing crosses for £13 in memory of his brother Dean.

Dean, who would have been 44 on the day, was fatally stabbed in Ancaster Road in February 2017.

Together with business partner Jamie Hart, Paul set up the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation to spread the anti-knife message across the county, with the cross an integral part of its logo with the message "We don't have nine lives".

Mr Stansby said: "The logo has been close to my heart - it has a lot of meaning behind it, a kiss to those we have lost along the way like my brother.

People came from as far as Derbyshire to show their support to the Stansby family in Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEPeople came from as far as Derbyshire to show their support to the Stansby family in Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

"It is an emotional thing still and I want to share that with everyone else - I try and put in as much passion as I can and that's why the charity has been so successful so far.

"The fact people are coming down today and having the logo tattooed on them to represent anti-knife crime is absolutely massive for us as a family and a community.

"Being able to share his legacy with everyone else who is willing to put the cross on their skin permanently is overwhelming to say the least."

Both Paul and Jamie have been out talking to local children in schools and scout groups trying to spread the message against carrying knives, while the studio also opened its doors last year to tattoo semi colons for mental health awareness.

Paul Stansby and Jamie Hart set up the Paul Stansby and Jamie Hart set up the "Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation" following Dean Stansby's death . PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

As well as highlighting the murder of his brother, Paul used the example of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, who was fatally stabbed in the same year, to say knife crime is a growing issue in Ipswich.

He added: "You're not just losing a shoe or a bike, it is a life.

"To have one my brother's age is bad enough, he has five kids, a grandchild and had another on the way who never got to meet his grandad.

"They won't ever see their grandad or know who is without seeing a picture and that's the harsh reality of it.

Dean Stansby Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILYDean Stansby Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

"The fact that Tavis never got a chance to start his life either and have children, from both spectrums old and young - the legacy stops with Tavis not being able to continue his legacy with children.

"It has been overwhelming and I keep using that word because it truly is. When you're here you never think you make an impact on people's lives, it's not until you lose someone you realise they actually made such a massive impact."

Most Read

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Would you take a gamble on a cheap lunch?

The Novotel hotel in Ipswich is one of four businesses in suffolk signed up for Too Good To Go, an app that helps reduce food waste Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘We’re keeping his name alive’ - Tavis’ mum leads community sports day in son’s memory

Sinead Brown-Douglas, Jasmine Stansby, Lorraine Stansby, Sharon Box and Katrina Stansby Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Summertime cloudburst causes flood chaos in low-lying Ipswich

People going about their daily business in the floods in Duke Street in 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Most Read

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Would you take a gamble on a cheap lunch?

The Novotel hotel in Ipswich is one of four businesses in suffolk signed up for Too Good To Go, an app that helps reduce food waste Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘We’re keeping his name alive’ - Tavis’ mum leads community sports day in son’s memory

Sinead Brown-Douglas, Jasmine Stansby, Lorraine Stansby, Sharon Box and Katrina Stansby Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Summertime cloudburst causes flood chaos in low-lying Ipswich

People going about their daily business in the floods in Duke Street in 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Cornhenge slabs start to come down from Ipswich Cornhill – in time for Last Night celebrations

The first elements of

Superdrug closure part of trend as shops leave Ipswich’s Carr Street

The Superdrug store in Carr Street is due to close at the end of this week. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Voyage into the unknown, flexing the squad, Portman Road closures and facing Pochettino Jnr - Town take on young Spurs in EFL Trophy

Armando Dobra and Jon Nolan are likely starters when Ipswich Town face a young Tottenham team including Maurizio Pochettino. Picture: ARCHANT

Mounting numbers of children to start school without transport – as late applications soar

School transport changes in Suffolk have proved controversial. Picture: R.A FOWLER

Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio shows support to anti-knife crime following death of owner’s brother

Paul Stansby with his family and team at Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists