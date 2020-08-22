Ipswich woman denies fraud of more than £30,000

Lucy Todd denied fraud at Ipswich Crown Court and will face a trial Picture: ARCHANT

A woman has denied two charges of fraud and will face a trial next year.

Lucy Todd, 54, of Dorchester Road, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday to face a charge of fraud by abuse of position and a further count of fraud by false representation.

The fraud by abuse of position charge alleges that Todd purchased goods worth £6,030.18 for herself between January 1, 2017 and November 30, 2017, while acting as power of attorney in relation to a woman’s financial matters.

The second charge alleges Todd made a gain of £30,954 by transferring money from the woman’s account to her own between January 1, 2016 and July 31, 2017.

Todd, who was represented by barrister Lori Tucker, pleaded not guilty to both charges at her plea and trial preparation hearing.

A trial date was set for May 24, 2021.

Judge Emma Peters granted Todd unconditional bail ahead of her next appearance.