Prominent TV historian helps launch University of Suffolk heritage centre

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 4:46 PM September 26, 2022
Lucy Worsley signing copies of her book, Agatha Christie: A Very Elusive Woman

Lucy Worsley signing copies of her book, Agatha Christie: A Very Elusive Woman - Credit: Simon Lee

A popular historian and TV presenter visited the University of Suffolk as the Ipswich institution launched its centre for culture and heritage.

Lucy Worsley came to the waterfront university to discuss her new book 'Agatha Christie: A Very Elusive Woman' and signed books at The Hold.

She took part in a live-streamed National Archives talk about the book, and took questions from a live audience and online fans, with an audience of over 1,000.

Jamie Bernthal-Hooker, Dr Amanda Hodgkinson, Lucy Worsley, and Professor Brian McCook.

Jamie Bernthal-Hooker, Dr Amanda Hodgkinson, Lucy Worsley, and Professor Brian McCook. - Credit: Simon Lee

Dr Amanda Hodgkinson, associate professor of English and Creative Writing at the University of Suffolk, said: "The new centre intends to hold regular events throughout the year and aims to inspire a pride in our history and culture through research, exhibitions and outreach activities."

Jamie Berthnal-Hooker, a visiting fellow at the university and internationally recognised authority on Christie, said: "It was a joy to celebrate the launch of the centre with such a fun and rewarding event."

Lucy Worsley at the University of Suffolk

Lucy Worsley at the University of Suffolk - Credit: Simon Lee

University of Suffolk
Ipswich News

