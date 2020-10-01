Police found 100-plus indecent images of children on man’s phone

Ipswich Crown Court heard Luke Adams had 100-plus indecent images of children on his phone Picture: ARCHANT

A 21-year-old Kesgrave man who was caught with more than 100 indecent images of children on his mobile phone has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Adams, of Century Drive, Kesgrave, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to three offences of making indecent images of children.

He was given an eight month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to attend a sex offenders’ treatment programme.

He was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £340 prosecution costs.

Judge David Goodin also ordered Adams to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and made him the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

The court heard that when Adams’ mobile phone was analysed by an expert it was found to contain six indecent images in the most serious level A category and 15 level A videos.

A further 22 category B images were discovered along with two category B videos, as well as 94 images in the lowest level C category.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard that Adams had signed up with the mobile messaging application Kik using an email address.

Kik had subsequently received information that a username had been trading indecent images of children through the site and Adams’ email address was passed to the National Crime Agency (NCA) and was traced to his home.

Police visited Adams‘ home address in Kesgrave on September 6, 2019, and seized his mobile phone.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee told the court her client was “deeply remorseful” for committing the offences.

She said he had been candid and co-operative with the police and had taken proactive steps to get counselling to address the reasons behind his offending.

Miss Fernandez-Lee said Adams had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had the benefit of a loving and supportive family.

She said Adams had a rare bone disease and as a result of the court proceedings he had lost his job, friends and had had to move out of his mother’s address.

She said he had been bullied at school and had had some sadness in his life.