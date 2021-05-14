WATCH: Luke Durbin's mum on hopes for answers 15 years on

Video

Published: 7:30 AM May 14, 2021

The mother of Hollesley man Luke Durbin has opened up about her son's disappearance to mark the 15th anniversary of the day he went missing.

Luke's mum, Nicki, spoke to the Ipswich Star and EADT to mark the anniversary earlier this week, with authorities still none the wiser as to what happened to the former Farlingaye High School pupil.

Luke, then 19, went missing on May 12, 2006 after a night out with friends in Ipswich and was last seen on CCTV in Dogs Head Street in the early hours of the morning.

There have been numerous reported sightings – as well as TV coverage on Crimewatch and a Channel 5 documentary last year.

Nicki Durbin, mother of Luke Durbin who vanished 15 years ago after a night out in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Nicki said she has not lost hope that the mystery of his disappearance will one day be answered – believing someone local will have further information.

She said: "I hope, with everything I have, that they can find the courage to come forward – and that's all I can keep doing for Luke."

Those with any information regarding his disappearance are asked to call Suffolk Constabulary on 0800 555111, or Crimestoppers on 0800 55511, quoting Operation Barley.