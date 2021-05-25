Former paratrooper takes on toughest 3 Peaks Challenge - three times over
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant
Ex-paratrooper Luke Read is taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge, known as one of the UK's toughest - not once, but three times in four days.
Mr Read, joint founder of the Airborne Fit gym at Brightwell Barns near Ipswich, aims to raise £1,500 to help fund hot meals and sports equipment for children at local schools.
He said: "I do a challenge every year. Last year I took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks, three times, so this year I’m going one step further. "
The gruelling series of climbs will run from June 14 to 18, and include three climbs each of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales.
It will cover a total of 69 miles and an amazing 30,156ft of elevation - which is 1,126ft higher than Everest.
The 32-year-old ex-Parachute Regiment soldier, from Kesgrave, served two tours of Afghanistan while based in Colchester.
He has carried out previous challenges to fund equipment for his niece, Mollie, who has cerebral palsy.
This included raising money for an ‘off-road’ powered wheelchair in 2019 by running 100 miles, kayaking 25 miles and cycling 875 miles from Lands End to John O’Groats.
Mr Read said Mollie is doing really well and he decided to choose a different cause this time.
"I thought I would do something to help local children. As we all know, Covid has hit many of us hard in our local community and my goal is to help children in school to stay fed and physically active."
He has set himself a target of raising £1,500 to help with meals and equipment for Kyson Primary School in Woodbridge and Kesgrave High School.
Mr Read said he chose the schools because they were close to the gym and he wanted to support the local community.
As well as his challenges for Mollie, in November last year Mr Read took part in a March for Movember together with fellow-trainer Michael Jennings, to help raise awareness of men’s mental health. They walked 38 miles on Remembrance Sunday, going past as many war memorials as possible.
If you would like to support the fundraising, visit Luke Read's JustGiving fundraising page.