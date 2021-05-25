News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Former paratrooper takes on toughest 3 Peaks Challenge - three times over

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 4:00 PM May 25, 2021   
Former paratrooper Luke Read, 32, from Kesgrave, is taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge three times over

Former paratrooper Luke Read, 32, from Kesgrave, is taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge three times over to help local schools - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Ex-paratrooper Luke Read is taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge, known as one of the UK's toughest - not once, but three times in four days.

Mr Read, joint founder of the Airborne Fit gym at Brightwell Barns near Ipswich,  aims to raise £1,500 to help fund hot meals and sports equipment for children at local schools.

He said: "I do a challenge every year. Last year I took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks, three times, so this year I’m going one step further. "

The gruelling series of climbs will run from June 14 to 18, and include three climbs each of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales.

Former paratrooper Luke Read, 32, from Kesgrave

Former paratrooper Luke Read, 32, from Kesgrave, is taking on a gruelling triple challenge, three times over - Credit: Archant

It will cover a total of 69 miles and an amazing 30,156ft of elevation - which is 1,126ft higher than Everest.

You may also want to watch:

The 32-year-old ex-Parachute Regiment soldier, from Kesgrave, served two tours of Afghanistan while based in Colchester.

He has carried out previous challenges to fund equipment for his niece, Mollie, who has cerebral palsy.

This included raising money for an ‘off-road’ powered wheelchair in 2019 by running 100 miles, kayaking 25 miles and cycling 875 miles from Lands End to John O’Groats.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three people jailed for life for the murder of Ipswich man Joe Pooley
  2. 2 Popular Ipswich pub set to reopen for bank holiday weekend
  3. 3 Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge near Ipswich causing train delays
  1. 4 Lightning damages train line between Ipswich and Felixstowe
  2. 5 Trio arrested over Ipswich house fire released under investigation
  3. 6 Indian Covid variant found in Suffolk traced to Bolton
  4. 7 Closed Ipswich care home sold for £1.3m
  5. 8 Man convicted of murdering Joe Pooley refuses to attend sentencing
  6. 9 Trio threatened to pour boiling water over victim in terrifying Ipswich burglary
  7. 10 Clean-up at abandoned Ipswich Waterfront buildings continues

Mr Read said Mollie is doing really well and he decided to choose a different cause this time. 

"I thought I would do something to help local children. As we all know, Covid has hit many of us hard in our local community and my goal is to help children in school to stay fed and physically active."

He has set himself a target of raising £1,500 to help with meals and equipment for Kyson Primary School in Woodbridge and Kesgrave High School.

Mr Read said he chose the schools because they were close to the gym and he wanted to support the local community.

As well as his challenges for Mollie, in November last year Mr Read took part in a March for Movember together with fellow-trainer Michael Jennings, to help raise awareness of men’s mental health. They walked 38 miles on Remembrance Sunday, going past as many war memorials as possible.

If you would like to support the fundraising, visit Luke Read's JustGiving fundraising page.

Kesgrave News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Explore the beautiful medieval town of Lavenham Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property

Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Sean Palmer, Sebastian Smith and Becki West-Davidson

Three people convicted of murdering Ipswich man Joe Pooley to be sentenced

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
How the new homes at the old Deben High School site in Felixstowe could look - from the cricket field at the rear of the...

East Suffolk Council

Go-ahead due for homes and sports project despite objections

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Down was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Drug dealer found with £40k cash in Ipswich jailed

Jane Hunt

person
Comments powered by Disqus