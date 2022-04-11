Mum's plea to son to contact family after going missing last month

Luke Saldanha is still missing from Woodbridge - Credit: Supplied by the family

A mother has pleaded for her son, who has been missing for more than two weeks to contact his family.

Luke Saldanha was last seen in Woodbridge on Saturday, March 26.

Mr Saldanha has been described as white, medium build with short brown hair and was last seen wearing dark clothing and tracksuit-type trousers.

Mr Saldanha's mum Angela Saldanha said she would like Luke to contact the family as soon as possible.

Mrs Saldanha believes her son could be in the Ipswich area.

In their original appeal, Suffolk police said: "Officers are extremely concerned for Luke and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk us on 101."