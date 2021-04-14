Ipswich Town star Luke Woolfenden drops in with surprise visit to girls' football festival
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Ipswich Town star Luke Woolfenden made a surprise visit to a girls' football festival at Portman Road.
Pupils from 10 primary schools were involved in the fun-filled day, where they took part in a training session with qualified coaches before a penalty shoot-out and round-robin style tournament.
Members of the Blues' women's team joined in throughout the day, while Woolfenden surprised the youngsters with a visit in the afternoon.
"Ipswich has always been a community club so it’s always good to come down here and give back," Luke said.
"I enjoyed being out there taking part in the activities, it’s so nice to see smiles on their faces playing football after a tough time in lockdown."
The event was organised by the Ipswich Town Community Trust as part of the English Football League's EFL Day of Action, designed to show the positive impact the sport has on the community.
Despite the challenges of the coronavirus crisis, Ipswich Town says: "Community work has remained at the heart of football, with clubs and club community organisations continuing to provide vital support to some of the most vulnerable people living in England and Wales.
Blues coaches and players took part in the club's Keep the Town Talking campaign during lockdown, where they made phone calls to elderly season ticket holders to check they were okay at the height of the pandemic.