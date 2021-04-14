Ipswich Town star Luke Woolfenden drops in with surprise visit to girls' football festival

Published: 4:18 PM April 14, 2021 Updated: 4:30 PM April 14, 2021

Ipswich Town star Luke Woolfenden made a surprise visit to a girls' football festival at Portman Road.

Luke Woolfenden made a surprise visit to the girls' football festival - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Pupils from 10 primary schools were involved in the fun-filled day, where they took part in a training session with qualified coaches before a penalty shoot-out and round-robin style tournament.

Pupils from 10 primary schools took part in the festival at Ipswich Town's Portman Road ground - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Girls from Ipswich's Castle Hill Primary School with Blues star Luke Woolfenden - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Members of the Blues' women's team joined in throughout the day, while Woolfenden surprised the youngsters with a visit in the afternoon.

"Ipswich has always been a community club so it’s always good to come down here and give back," Luke said.

"I enjoyed being out there taking part in the activities, it’s so nice to see smiles on their faces playing football after a tough time in lockdown."

Luke Woolfenden's surprise visit came during the afternoon of the event - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The event was organised by the Ipswich Town Community Trust as part of the English Football League's EFL Day of Action, designed to show the positive impact the sport has on the community.

Despite the challenges of the coronavirus crisis, Ipswich Town says: "Community work has remained at the heart of football, with clubs and club community organisations continuing to provide vital support to some of the most vulnerable people living in England and Wales.

Anna Gray, Eloise King and Eva Hubbard with Lucy, Liberty and Phoebe - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Jasmine, Anna, Warren, Michaela and Kotrina with members of Ipswich Town's women's team - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Blues coaches and players took part in the club's Keep the Town Talking campaign during lockdown, where they made phone calls to elderly season ticket holders to check they were okay at the height of the pandemic.





A training session was followed by a penalty shoot-out and round-robin tournaments - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The girls were given a coaching sessions before taking part in a round-robin style tournament - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The event was held at Ipswich Town's Portman Road football ground - Credit: Charlotte Bond



