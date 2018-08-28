Gallery

Stargazers share stunning pictures of lunar eclipse

It was a sight to remember for Suffolk's stargazers Picture: TONY PICK PHOTOGRAPHY TONY PICK PHOTOGRAPHY

It was a night to remember for the region’s stargazers as clear spells saw a rare blood moon light up the skies.

The Suffolk skies were lit up with a gorgeous glowing blood moon Picture: LOUISE MANNING The Suffolk skies were lit up with a gorgeous glowing blood moon Picture: LOUISE MANNING

It was a foggy night in East Anglia, with high cloud cover obscuring much of the skies as eagle-eyed stargazers tentatively set their alarms for a chance to catch a glimpse of the hotly anticipated lunar eclipse.

And for those who did wake up early – or indeed stay up late – to see the earth’s shadow taking a bite out of the full moon, it did not disappoint.

There were some truly amazing shots of the blood moon as it lit up the skies – with stunning pictures sent from stargazers across the region.

According to David Murton, from the Darsham Astronomical Society, the early morning phenomenon was expected to unfold shortly after 3.30am, with totality forecast for 4.41am.

Mr Murton said, unlike a solar eclipse, it would not go completely dark as the earth’s atmosphere would continue to bend some of the sunlight – illuminating the moon.

Refraction of the light and dust in the atmosphere would then colour this light, so the moon would turn a deep coppery red.

The blood moon was visible over Suffolk in the early hours of Monday morning Picture: MATT MORGAN The blood moon was visible over Suffolk in the early hours of Monday morning Picture: MATT MORGAN