Gallery

Stargazers share stunning pictures of lunar eclipse

PUBLISHED: 07:46 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:58 21 January 2019

It was a sight to remember for Suffolk's stargazers Picture: TONY PICK PHOTOGRAPHY

It was a sight to remember for Suffolk's stargazers Picture: TONY PICK PHOTOGRAPHY

TONY PICK PHOTOGRAPHY

It was a night to remember for the region’s stargazers as clear spells saw a rare blood moon light up the skies.

The Suffolk skies were lit up with a gorgeous glowing blood moon Picture: LOUISE MANNINGThe Suffolk skies were lit up with a gorgeous glowing blood moon Picture: LOUISE MANNING

It was a foggy night in East Anglia, with high cloud cover obscuring much of the skies as eagle-eyed stargazers tentatively set their alarms for a chance to catch a glimpse of the hotly anticipated lunar eclipse.

Some were lucky enough to catch sight of the eclipse in Suffolk Picture: ALEX EMMASome were lucky enough to catch sight of the eclipse in Suffolk Picture: ALEX EMMA

And for those who did wake up early – or indeed stay up late – to see the earth’s shadow taking a bite out of the full moon, it did not disappoint.

It was a long night for stargazers keen to spot the rare phenomenon Picture: ALEX EMMAIt was a long night for stargazers keen to spot the rare phenomenon Picture: ALEX EMMA

There were some truly amazing shots of the blood moon as it lit up the skies – with stunning pictures sent from stargazers across the region.

The lunar eclipse was expected to be visible from 3.33am on Monday Picture: ALEX EMMAThe lunar eclipse was expected to be visible from 3.33am on Monday Picture: ALEX EMMA

According to David Murton, from the Darsham Astronomical Society, the early morning phenomenon was expected to unfold shortly after 3.30am, with totality forecast for 4.41am.

Some were treated to incredible views of the eclipse Picture: ALEX EMMASome were treated to incredible views of the eclipse Picture: ALEX EMMA

Mr Murton said, unlike a solar eclipse, it would not go completely dark as the earth’s atmosphere would continue to bend some of the sunlight – illuminating the moon.

Forecasters were worried that fog may obscure the view, but many got spectacular shots Picture: ALEX EMMAForecasters were worried that fog may obscure the view, but many got spectacular shots Picture: ALEX EMMA

Refraction of the light and dust in the atmosphere would then colour this light, so the moon would turn a deep coppery red.

Eagle-eyed stargazers had to set their alarms for the chance to see the early morning spectacular Picture: ALEX EMMAEagle-eyed stargazers had to set their alarms for the chance to see the early morning spectacular Picture: ALEX EMMA

Did you catch a glimpse of the lunar eclipse? Send us your photos here.

People watching in East Anglia could expect to enjoy the eclipse for up to an hour Picture: ALEX EMMAPeople watching in East Anglia could expect to enjoy the eclipse for up to an hour Picture: ALEX EMMA

Refraction of the light and dust in the atmosphere turned the moon a deep coppery red colour Picture: ALEX EMMARefraction of the light and dust in the atmosphere turned the moon a deep coppery red colour Picture: ALEX EMMA

The blood moon was visible over Suffolk in the early hours of Monday morning Picture: MATT MORGANThe blood moon was visible over Suffolk in the early hours of Monday morning Picture: MATT MORGAN

Refraction of light in the atmosphere turned the moon a gorgeous coppery red Picture: SIAN NEWRefraction of light in the atmosphere turned the moon a gorgeous coppery red Picture: SIAN NEW

