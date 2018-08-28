Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Four held over drug offences in Stowmarket

PUBLISHED: 14:34 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:34 26 November 2018

Five people were arrested in Stowmarket in total, four of them at one address in town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Five people were arrested in Stowmarket in total, four of them at one address in town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Four people were arrested in Stowmarket after police raided a house suspected of being used for dealing Class A drugs.

Officers swooped following a tip-off from neighbours that the house in Lydgate Road was being used for drugs activity.

Four people were arrested at the property and a large amount of cash was found inside following the operation on Saturday.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs, a 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs, a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs and a 32-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of possession of class B or C drugs.

All four individuals were taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

The three men were all released under investigation pending further enquiries, but the woman remains in detention.

Inspector Shawn Wakeling said: “This police activity came as a result of residents in the area reporting suspicious activity.

“These arrests are a clear demonstration that we will take action against reports of suspected drug dealing in the town.

“With support from the public who provide us with intelligence about suspect activity in their communities, we will continue to disrupt drug production and supply activity.

“The supply and dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and residents can be reassured that any information passed to police will be acted on.”

Anyone who has information about drug use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Jury set to be sworn in for Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

12:39 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The trial of six people charged with murder in connection with the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens got underway today with the selection of a prospective jury panel.

Four held over drug offences in Stowmarket

14:34 Jake Foxford
Five people were arrested in Stowmarket in total, four of them at one address in town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four people were arrested in Stowmarket after police raided a house suspected of being used for dealing Class A drugs.

Take the plunge for charity - Great East Swim set to return next year

14:21 Judy Rimmer
All ages from eight upwards are welcome to take part in the Great East Swim. Picture: GREAT SWIM SERIES

Swimmers are getting on their marks, as the biggest open water-swimming event in Suffolk, the Great East Swim, is set to return next year.

Have you seen Corisha Bailey?

14:02 Jake Foxford
Corisha Bailey, 34, went missing from Ipswich Hospital around 3.50pm on Sunday November 25 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police are appealing to the public for help in tracing a missing Ipswich woman.

When does the rain arrive this week?

11:46 Jake Foxford
High winds and rain on the coast of Suffolk could be making waves this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It’s a turbulent week for the weather in Suffolk and Essex. Gusts, rain and chills are all on the way - but when will you need your coat?

Businesses sought to join new start-up community

7 minutes ago Jessica Hill
from left to right, University of Essex Registrar Bryn Morris with Oxford Innovation Commercial Director Gareth Scargill at the Innovation Centre

Businesses are invited to join a £12m innovation centre which is about to open in our region.

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

06:27 Andrew Hirst
Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk is “sleepwalking” towards ever worsening congestion after figures showed traffic volumes at some of the busiest roads have more than doubled in five years.

Video Clock is ticking for holiday club for disabled children

15:08 Megan Aldous
A centre which supplies a place for children with special needs to play is at risk of closing Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A children’s centre which gives those with special needs a place to play while giving their families a much-needed break could be left homeless

Gallery Were you in Yates on Saturday night?

10:06 Megan Aldous
Saturday November 24th 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

Were you dancing the night away in Yates this weekend? Take a look at our picture gallery to see if you can spot yourself or someone you know.

From BBC news reader to destitute drunk on the streets of Norwich - Tom Edwards’ starry highs and desperate lows

14:39 Rowan Mantell
Tom Edwards Picture: James Bass

His career sent him spinning from pirate pop presenter through television personality to destitute drunk. Now another near-death experience has spurred Tom Edwards to write his memoirs.

Most read

Emergency crews called to sudden death in Ipswich

Emergency crews have attended a sudden death in Franciscan Way in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Breaking News Second A14 collision creating mile-long tailbacks

Reports of the collision on the A14 near Stowmarket were made to police and fire servies around 11.20am. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Meet the YouTube stars who are getting paid to vlog

Samantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEY

Gallery Were you in Yates on Saturday night?

Saturday November 24th 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide