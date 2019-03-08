Partly Cloudy

Radiographer shaves hair to help cancer patients she cares for

PUBLISHED: 13:45 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 27 June 2019

Lyndsey Favager-Rew had her hair shaved in solidarity with cancer patients. She is pictured with hairdresser Stephanie Van Helfert. Picture: COLCHESTER AND IPSWICH HOSPITALS CHARITY

Lyndsey Favager-Rew had her hair shaved in solidarity with cancer patients. She is pictured with hairdresser Stephanie Van Helfert. Picture: COLCHESTER AND IPSWICH HOSPITALS CHARITY

COLCHESTER AND IPSWICH HOSPITALS CHARITY

An Ipswich Hospital radiographer shaved her hair off in solidarity with the cancer patients she helps care for.

Lyndsey Favager-Rew had her hair shaved in solidarity with cancer patients. Picture: COLCHESTER AND IPSWICH HOSPITALS CHARITYLyndsey Favager-Rew had her hair shaved in solidarity with cancer patients. Picture: COLCHESTER AND IPSWICH HOSPITALS CHARITY

Lyndsey Favager-Rew has seen many of her patients lose their hair due to cancer treatments during her 20-year career.

She has now shaved her hair off to help raise money for the hospital's radiotherapy department and the charity Macmillan Cancer Support.

She said: "Many people know someone who has had cancer treatment, and if the money I have raised helps to make that journey just a little bit easier for someone going through [it], then it has been worth it."

Former breast cancer patient and hairdresser, Stephanie Van Helvert, who lost her own hair in 2018, shaved Lyndsey's hair.

Lyndsey has so far raised more than £650 for the Colchester and Ipswich Hospital Charity and £480 for Macmillan.

