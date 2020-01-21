E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Burglars steal 'large quantity of cash' from M&S Foodhall at Martlesham Heath

PUBLISHED: 13:52 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 21 January 2020

The Marks and Spencer Food Hall was burgled in the early hours of Thursday, January 16 Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Marks and Spencer Food Hall was burgled in the early hours of Thursday, January 16 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Raiders targeted the Marks and Spencer Foodhall at Martlesham Heath, stealing a "large quantity of cash".

The break-in happened about 1am on Thursday, January 16, with an unknown number of burglars getting into the Marks and Spencer Simply Food shop at the Beardmore Park Retail Park.

Police say a large quantity of cash was stolen and those involved made their escape through a rear fire door.

Suffolk Constabulary say inquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time should contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime reference 37/3119/20.

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

