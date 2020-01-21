Burglars steal 'large quantity of cash' from M&S Foodhall at Martlesham Heath
PUBLISHED: 13:52 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 21 January 2020
Raiders targeted the Marks and Spencer Foodhall at Martlesham Heath, stealing a "large quantity of cash".
The break-in happened about 1am on Thursday, January 16, with an unknown number of burglars getting into the Marks and Spencer Simply Food shop at the Beardmore Park Retail Park.
Police say a large quantity of cash was stolen and those involved made their escape through a rear fire door.
Suffolk Constabulary say inquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time should contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime reference 37/3119/20.