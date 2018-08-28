Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

M&S boss says closing store is ‘right decision’ but campaigners carry on fight for u-turn

PUBLISHED: 12:01 28 January 2019

Campaigners make their point outside Felixstowe M&S Picture: FELIXSTOWE TOWN CENTRE RESIDENTS' ASSOCIATION

Campaigners make their point outside Felixstowe M&S Picture: FELIXSTOWE TOWN CENTRE RESIDENTS' ASSOCIATION

Archant

Marks & Spencer’s chief executive Steve Rowe has told Felixstowe’s community leaders that closing the town’s M&S store is the “right decision” for his company.

Thousands of people have signed petitions calling for M&S to rethink the closure proposal – and this week town councillors are taking their fight to Parliament.

In a letter to Felixstowe Town Council, Mr Rowe said he “fully understands” the resort’s disappointment and concern about the impact on the town and on customers who shop in the Hamilton Road store.

He said: “You will be aware of the rapidly changing retail landscape and the need to respond to those changes by delivering a better located, more productive and sustainable store estate which meets the needs of our customers in the future. Unfortunately, our store estate reflects past shopping habits not future ones and it is imperative that we put that right.

“In terms of Felixstowe itself, I can assure you that the proposal was given considerable consideration by senior management personnel and followed very detailed evaluation of relevant commercial, financial and property factors relating to current performance and future potential.

“That evaluation also included the potential impact of developments in the town, such as housing, tourist/visitor attractions and town centre improvements. We are convinced it is the right decision for M&S.”

Mayor of Felixstowe, Graham Newman, who wrote to Mr Rowe to express the town’s concerns, said: “I would like to assure residents that I will pursue this dialogue with M&S and to that end a meeting has been set up with the company’s senior management at the Houses of Parliament, where I will be joined by Suffolk Coastal District Council deputy leader Geoff Holdcroft and our MP, Dr Thérèse Coffey.”

Dr Coffey is hosting the meeting but has been criticised for her realistic stance, saying it was “unlikely” M&S would change its mind, although she would be strongly making the case for keeping the shop open.

Felixstowe Labour party branch officer Michael Sharman said he was “deeply concerned” at the MP’s attitude and called it defeatist.

Mike Titchener, chairman of Felixstowe Town Centre Residents Association, said the meeting was “our last hope”.

He said: “A lot of people would like to see it as a food hall. It’s a small store so the clothing department is quite small, but people can click and collect – but people are not going to click and collect in Felixstowe and then go to Martlesham to pick it up. It’s a 40-minute trip and there are only two buses.”

Protesters were out in force at the weekend outside the store gathering signatures on cards, which will be packaged up and sent off to Mr Rowe.

Most Read

Broken down lorry causing A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Ipswich teacher and PMS sufferer sets up online community for women to talk

Emily Fazah has started an online community called Moody Girl so that people can talk about PMS. Picture: JESSICA SKYE

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

Purdis Farm Lane had the highest average property prices in an estate agent's survey. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Ipswich loses more from council austerity than other East Anglian cities

Has Ipswich suffered more than other towns and cities from cuts to local government spending? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Snow creeps closer and winds rise - but Orwell Bridge will stay open

Snow from Haverhill to Felixstowe will turn to ice in Suffolk's cold snap on January 29 Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

Most Read

Broken down lorry causing A14 four-mile traffic jam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich teacher and PMS sufferer sets up online community for women to talk

#includeImage($article, 225)

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich loses more from council austerity than other East Anglian cities

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow creeps closer and winds rise - but Orwell Bridge will stay open

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Kings of Anglia Podcast: Aston Villa reflections, referees and January transfer window

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 at Aston Villa this weekend.

Tractor Girls have to settle for a point after surrendering two-goal lead

Town players celebrate going 2-0 up against Cambridge Picture: ROSS HALLS

Rail delays after person trapped under train

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Purr-fect Brodie lost his home after a divorce - could you adopt him?

Grey Tabby Brodie, is looking for a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

M&S boss says closing store is ‘right decision’ but campaigners carry on fight for u-turn

Campaigners make their point outside Felixstowe M&S Picture: FELIXSTOWE TOWN CENTRE RESIDENTS' ASSOCIATION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists