Maybe it's Mabel? Owl spotted in famous Tawny's roost in Christchurch Park
PUBLISHED: 11:08 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 13 November 2019
BUZZ RODWELL
An owl has been spotted today in the Christchurch Park tree once home to famous tawny Mabel... But is it her?
Pictures of the owl have caused quite the hoot, with many believing it could well be the famed feathered bird back in her oak tree.
Mabel became one of the park's best-loved attractions after first being spotted in 2007. Traditionally timid creatures, owls usually stay out of sight of humans and remain nocturnal - but not Mabel, who would happily sit out during the daylight.
But sadly she remained out of sight for two years, with the last recorded sighting being made in 2017 - after she took an earlier than usual maternity leave.
Tawny owls typically survive in the wild for five years, although have been known to live as long as 18. So if this is indeed marvellous Mabel - she could be quite the miracle.
A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said park rangers are confident it really is her.
But one thing that is for certain is Mabel's legacy has lived on in her absence, both through her children and in a permanent statue built near her tree to commemorate her.
Owl photographer Chris Legende, 55, who rushed to the park upon hearing the news, said: "I take a lot of photographs of owls, but jumped at the chance to take a picture of the famous Mabel.
"I've seen tawny owls in the open like this but never in a public park. It is unusual behaviour.
"I was so surprised to see it there - there is always a chance it could be her, but it is a very nice spot for an owl to roost."