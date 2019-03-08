Maybe it's Mabel? Owl spotted in famous Tawny's roost in Christchurch Park

A tawny owl has been spotted in the tree made famous by Mabel the Owl, who lived in Christchurch Park for years Picture: BUZZ RODWELL BUZZ RODWELL

An owl has been spotted today in the Christchurch Park tree once home to famous tawny Mabel... But is it her?

Could this tawny owl in Christchurch Park be Mabel? Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN Could this tawny owl in Christchurch Park be Mabel? Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Pictures of the owl have caused quite the hoot, with many believing it could well be the famed feathered bird back in her oak tree.

Mabel became one of the park's best-loved attractions after first being spotted in 2007. Traditionally timid creatures, owls usually stay out of sight of humans and remain nocturnal - but not Mabel, who would happily sit out during the daylight.

But sadly she remained out of sight for two years, with the last recorded sighting being made in 2017 - after she took an earlier than usual maternity leave.

Tawny owls typically survive in the wild for five years, although have been known to live as long as 18. So if this is indeed marvellous Mabel - she could be quite the miracle.

A number of photographers turned up to take a picture of the owl in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: Oliver Sullivan A number of photographers turned up to take a picture of the owl in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: Oliver Sullivan

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said park rangers are confident it really is her.

But one thing that is for certain is Mabel's legacy has lived on in her absence, both through her children and in a permanent statue built near her tree to commemorate her.

Owl photographer Chris Legende, 55, who rushed to the park upon hearing the news, said: "I take a lot of photographs of owls, but jumped at the chance to take a picture of the famous Mabel.

"I've seen tawny owls in the open like this but never in a public park. It is unusual behaviour.

Sylvia Patsalides next to the Mable statue. Picture: GREGG BROWN Sylvia Patsalides next to the Mable statue. Picture: GREGG BROWN

"I was so surprised to see it there - there is always a chance it could be her, but it is a very nice spot for an owl to roost."