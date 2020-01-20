E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Owners 'absolutely devastated' as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

PUBLISHED: 16:30 20 January 2020

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A hugely popular vegan-friendly cafe with a fun Alice in Wonderland theme has closed down less than a year after opening in Felixstowe.

The Mad Hatter special ice cream sundae at The Mad House Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Mad Hatter special ice cream sundae at The Mad House Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Mad House had won many friends and was building a growing customer base with people enjoying its kooky style, and excellent food and drinks.

But now the venture has sadly closed permanently - and will be going up for sale .

The cafe announced the closure on its Facebook page with its owner saying she was "absolutely devastated" to have to give it up.

She thanked customers for their support and loyalty and providing such good memories.

Gluten Free Carrot Cake at The Mad House Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNGluten Free Carrot Cake at The Mad House Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Mad House will be put up for sale and anyone interested in buying the business and taking over should contact the Facebook page.

Also anyone that has any unspent (purchased) Gift Vouchers for the venue and doesn't want to wait to use them can also contact the page for a refund to be arranged.

The Mad House opened last March in Crescent Road in premises previously occupied by an American diner and steak grill. It catered for vegans and those looking for gluten-free options. The aim was also to attract local groups and charities to use the premises for events, along with evenings for teenagers.

The Alice theme featured loads of clocks all set to different times, and gold trim, chairs that didn't match, a crazy floor, mirrored ceiling in the lobby and teacups hanging off pegs.

Its reasonably priced food was loved by customers, particularly the vegan and gluten-free options - and the chunky fish finger sandwiches were a real favourite.

