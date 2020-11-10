E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
‘Worrying situation’ – 45 people test positive for coronavirus at Hadleigh care home

PUBLISHED: 10:32 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 10 November 2020

More than 40 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Magdalen House in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

More than 40 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Magdalen House in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

More than 40 people have tested positive for coronavirus at a care home in Hadleigh, in what public health bosses describe as a “worrying situation”.

A total of 33 members of staff and 12 residents have tested positive for the virus at Magdalen House, Public Health Suffolk has confirmed.

Staff affected have been self-isolating, while regular testing of everyone who lives and works at the home is now taking place.

A Public Health Suffolk spokeswoman said: “Since we were notified of a positive case at Magdalen House, there have been regular meetings between the home, Public Health England, Public Health Suffolk, Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG, Suffolk County Council and the Hadleigh Boxford Group Practice to ensure the swift and efficient management of the situation.

“This is clearly a worrying situation and we continue to monitor the situation and work with the care home and Suffolk partners to ensure the safety of staff and residents.”

It has not been disclosed when the first case of the outbreak was confirmed.

A spokeswoman for the home said the safety of residents remains their number one priority.

