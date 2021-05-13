Published: 6:23 PM May 13, 2021

A diamond wedding kiss for Brian and Maggie Dyer at their home in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Brian Dyer knew wife Maggie was "the one" at first sight - and now the couple, from the Gainsborough area of Ipswich, have celebrated their diamond wedding.

"I knew she was the one as soon as I saw her, and that I was going to marry her," Mr Dyer said.

Brian and Maggie Dyer with their diamond wedding card from the Queen - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Mrs Dyer said: "He had a motorbike, and in the 1960s every girl wanted a boy with a motorbike," - adding that he was very good-looking.

She described the secret of a long, happy marriage as "give and take, and sharing."

"It hasn't all been roses, but it has been a good 60 years," she added.

Brian and Maggie Dyer are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Mr Dyer, 85, was originally from Hadleigh, while his wife, aged 76, has always lived in Ipswich.

The couple had a card from the Queen, complete with a special frame, and a two-tier cake, all organised by their family.

They couldn't have a party as originally hoped due to Covid-19, but a few friends are visiting them in their garden, spaced over a few days - just one or two at a time because of government restrictions.

Brian and Maggie Dyer on their wedding day in Ipswich in 1961 - Credit: Brian and Maggie Dyer

The couple married at the then Ipswich Register Office in Elm Street on May 13, 1961. Mrs Dyer was expecting their oldest child, Terry.

"It was a very different time," she said. "My father said it would never last, and my mother told everybody the baby was early, but really he was full term!"

Mr Dyer worked in the print room at the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times for 20 years, until he took early retirement at 55 due to ill health, and also worked for the Gas Board and Volvo.

His wife worked as a matron for Suffolk Constabulary for 19 years, looking after vulnerable prisoners, and also worked for the Co-op pharmacy, BT and Makro. She retired at 62.

The couple have three children, Terry, Neil and Mandy, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs Dyer said they are a close family and have been very supportive as she has battled cancer over the past few years.

She said: "The grandchildren have all been absolutely wonderful since I have had bad health."

Mrs Dyer loves her garden, and Mr Dyer enjoys playing bowls at Newton Road Conservative Club in Ipswich.