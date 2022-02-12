Ipswich warehouse acts as safe nesting place for Hoot statues

Magnus Group Ltd drivers have been busy delivering the 'Little Hoots' to local primary schools. - Credit: Maguns Group Ltd

A family-owned warehousing and transport business in Ipswich has been making some unusual deliveries recently.

For the past few months, the Magnus Group Ltd warehouse has been home to 40 Big Hoots and 80 Little Hoots as they prepare for the Big Hoot art trail around Ipswich in June, organised by St Elizabeth Hospice.

Handford Hall were amongst the primary schools to receive these special deliveries. - Credit: Magnus Group Ltd

Now, the ‘Little Hoots’ have been distributed around Suffolk primary schools, including Causton Junior School, Handford Hall and Cedarwood Primary, ready to be decorated.

The arrival of a Big Hoot to Willows Primary School has sparked five days of art at the Ipswich school.

Olly Magnus, CEO of Magnus Group, said: "It is a pleasure, and honour, to be supporting St Elizabeth Hospice with The Big Hoot.

“Delivering the Little Hoots to the schools is just one of the ways we are helping. We can't wait to see our owl and get involved on the trail to raise money and help the hospice".

Steve Holden, facilities manager, and Dave Flewitt, General Manager of Warehouse Operations, were delighted to get involved in St Elizabeth's Big Hoot. - Credit: Magnus Group Ltd

Liz Baldwin, corporate sponsorship and fundraising manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Not only have Magnus Group provided a safe nesting place for our Hoots in preparation for the trail, they will also be instrumental in ensuring the Hoots are safely delivered to the town centre in readiness for the trail launch.”